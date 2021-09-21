FOUR DOWNS: Lions stall out in second half vs. Packers

SECOND DOWN: O-LINE PLAY

The Lions are 0-2 and need to play better in a lot of areas if they're going to get their first win of the season sooner rather than later, but there have been some encouraging things surrounding this young roster after two weeks. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has shown he's a dangerous threat with touchdowns in each of Detroit's first two contests. The running back duo of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams has looked good two weeks in a row.

But maybe the most encouraging thing of all has been the play of Detroit's offensive line. That unit was good last week in the loss to San Francisco and they were solid again Monday in Green Bay, even playing without left tackle Taylor Decker. There were times in the first half where Goff had time to go through three and sometimes four reads without being pressured or touched.

Even when the Lions got behind and turned one dimensional on offense in the second half, the Lions' front held up pretty well. They were moving the line of scrimmage, especially in the first half, and Green Bay finished with just one sack on the night and zero tackles for loss.

"Felt like we were rolling," center Frank Ragnow said of the play of the offensive line in the first half when the Lions scored on three of their four possessions. "There's some things to clean up, but we have to put two haves together. That's the frustrating part."