Rookie WR Jameson Williams set to return to practice

The No. 12 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Williams has been on the non-football injury list all year while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in last year's National Championship Game while playing at Alabama.

"I would say probably after Thanksgiving sometime ... I think that's tentatively what we're looking at," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week when asked about a potential Williams return to action. "I don't know if that would be the Jacksonville week or the week after. It could be (Thanksgiving) week, it's just we're not doing a ton, but he's close. We'll see where it goes. He's progressing, there's no setbacks."