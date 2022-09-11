FOUR DOWNS: Swift off to a strong start with career day vs. Eagles

THIRD DOWN: DEFENDING HURTS

Campbell said after the game it was on him and the defensive coaches to better prepare the defense to handle the dual-threat capabilities of a quarterback like Hurts, who threw for 243 yards, but also rushed for 90 yards and a score.

The Lions weren't able to contain Hurts in the pocket all game, as he was able to scramble for multiple first downs, including a few big ones on two third and longs, and a fourth a goal.

"I think we've got to put that on us. I've got to put that on me," Campbell said. "We didn't have them prepared for him because he hurt us. I mean, you take away his rushing and I mean, we're probably pretty good defensively or much better I should say."

Detroit's first-team defense had some of the same issues in the first preseason game against quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons, so it's a little concerning.

"It was more of the pass, drop back, scramble situations that we weren't able to contain him," linebacker Alex Anzalone said. "Obviously, that was a focus and a point of emphasis this week, so we've just got to figure out how to be disciplined and our rush lanes and where the help is in coverage situations and get it cleaned up."