FOUR DOWNS: Swift off to a strong start with career day vs. Eagles

Sep 11, 2022 at 07:35 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: SWIFT START

Running back D’Andre Swift would certainly prefer a team win over individual success any day of the week, but there's no denying his start to the season. The Lions dropped their season opener, 38-35, to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, but Swift's performance helped keep them in it until the end.

Swift took his first carry of the 2022 season 50 yards to set up an opening touchdown on Detroit's first drive, and he finished with 144 rushing yards on 15 carries for a 9.6-yard average per rush with a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 31 yards to give him 175 yards of total offense in Week 1.

"Execution upfront was phenomenal," Swift said after the game. "The receiver blocking downfield was phenomenal, made my job easy."

Swift became just the sixth player in franchise history to produce a 100-yard rushing game in Week 1. He joins Barry Sanders (1996) and Steve Owens (1972) as the only Lions to do so in a home game.

Swift, who had a really good training camp, showed Sunday why the Lions think he can be one of the better three-down backs in the league.

"Look, Swift is one of those players that we have –we've got some good players, but Swift is – he's a dynamic player for us and he's the one guy that can take it anywhere," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "He can take it to the house from anywhere on the field and I'm glad he's ours."

SECOND DOWN: WALKER'S EJECTION

The Lions' defense needed a couple plays from their defense late in the game to get the ball back to the offense for a chance to tie or potentially win the game late. It certainly would have been nice if they had their leading tackler from a year ago, safety Tracy Walker, on the field.

Unfortunately, Walker was in the locker room because he picked up two personal foul penalties on the same play in the third quarter. First, he hit a sliding Jalen Hurts high and late for a personal foul penalty, and then he threw a punch at an Eagles player after a scuffle ensued because of the hit.

"Well, it's not good," Campbell said. "Tracy got kicked out because of a second penalty, alright? Which is unacceptable and he knows that. That's not OK. And that's not what we're looking for because that's how you get beat and those guys know that."

Walker was voted a captain and is considered a team leader, but it's hard to lead from the locker room.

"I just let my team down," Walker said after the game. "Me, as a team captain, I've just got to be better. I was hot-headed at the moment, and like I said, I've just got to make better decisions at the end of the day."

THIRD DOWN: DEFENDING HURTS

Campbell said after the game it was on him and the defensive coaches to better prepare the defense to handle the dual-threat capabilities of a quarterback like Hurts, who threw for 243 yards, but also rushed for 90 yards and a score.

The Lions weren't able to contain Hurts in the pocket all game, as he was able to scramble for multiple first downs, including a few big ones on two third and longs, and a fourth a goal.

"I think we've got to put that on us. I've got to put that on me," Campbell said. "We didn't have them prepared for him because he hurt us. I mean, you take away his rushing and I mean, we're probably pretty good defensively or much better I should say."

Detroit's first-team defense had some of the same issues in the first preseason game against quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons, so it's a little concerning.

"It was more of the pass, drop back, scramble situations that we weren't able to contain him," linebacker Alex Anzalone said. "Obviously, that was a focus and a point of emphasis this week, so we've just got to figure out how to be disciplined and our rush lanes and where the help is in coverage situations and get it cleaned up."

The good thing for the Lions' defense is they don't face a dual-threat quarterback like Hurts again for some time, probably until Justin Fields and the Bears in mid-November.

Lions vs. Eagles Week 1 photos

View photos from the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Week 1 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) hurdles a defender during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) hurdles a defender during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates after a Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates after a Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

FOURTH DOWN: RUN GAME

There are two main staples Campbell wants his football team to have. They both involve the run game.

Campbell wants to be a tough, hard-nosed run offense that sucks the defense up and opens the play-action pass game behind it.

Campbell had to be pretty proud of that aspect of Sunday's game. Detroit rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. That against an Eagles defense that was Top 10 in the NFL last year against the run.

On the flip side, Campbell wants to feature a defense that can stop the run and force teams to be one dimensional, which has proven tougher to nail down 18 games into his tenure as head coach. The Lions ranked 28th against the run last season, allowing on average 135.1 yards per game on the ground.

Detroit's defense allowed 216 yards rushing to the Eagles Sunday, for a 5.5-yard average and four rushing touchdowns. The Eagles converted a 4th and 1 with a run up the middle right into the teeth of the Lions' defense to seal the game.

Detroit needs to find a way to be better defensively against the run, but they should feel pretty good about the start from the run game on offense.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Offense leaves points on the field in loss to Eagles

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Eagles

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Eagles

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Eagles matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Eagles

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Eagles matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Ragnow wants to play, officially listed as questionable for Lions-Eagles

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an injury update on center Frank Ragnow, running back D'Andre Swift's 2022 goals and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who steps up on offense vs. a tough Eagles' defense?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie Hutchinson 'ready to unleash the beast' in NFL debut

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's NFL debut, preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to shuffle offensive line due to injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries on the offensive line, preparing for the home opener and more.

news

Week 1 opponent: What the Eagles are saying

Find out what the Philadelphia Eagles are saying as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks finale

Catch up on all the action from the final episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

