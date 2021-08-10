TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Good and bad: There was both on a drive in the one-minute drill led by quarterback Jared Goff. Goff's first pass of the possession was batted away for an incompletion. After that he completed three passes, stopped the clock twice on spikes and had a throwaway on the final throw with the offense safely in field-goal range. The bad: Randy Bullock was wide right on the field goal attempt. – Mike O'Hara
Sled work: Chris Spielman may be working in Detroit's front office now, but the former Pro Bowl linebacker still has plenty of knowledge to share with young players. Before practice Tuesday, Spielman was taking a few young linebackers, including rookie Derrick Barnes, through some sled work. – Tim Twentyman
Quick trigger: One thing in David Blough's favor in the competition with Tim Boyle for the backup quarterback job is that he does things quickly. Blough sets up quickly and gets rid of the ball quickly. – Mike O'Hara
Good rush: The Lions are hoping some of their younger rushers can give them a boost off the edge. Third-year outside linebacker Austin Bryant has been showing he has the potential to be one of those players, if he can stay healthy. Bryant had a terrific practice Tuesday. He had a couple really nice rushes in team periods that resulted in sacks. There was one in particular where he and Charles Harris met at the quarterback and blew up the play.
Bryant also had a nice 1-on-1 rep against right tackle Penei Sewell. Outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said after practice that Bryant is catching his eye, but he's preaching health and consistency to him. – Tim Twentyman
Camp sign: With two weeks of training camp completed, one sign that things are moving along is that decals were put on the helmets this week. Before that, the helmets were bare. – Mike O'Hara
Running back work: With D'Andre Swift dealing with a groin injury and Jermar Jefferson sitting out practice Tuesday with an ankle injury, some of the players a little bit down the running back depth chart are getting some quality reps. Jamaal Williams leads the pack with the first-team offense, but after him, Dedrick Mills, Godwin Igwebuike and Michael Warren are getting quality work in. – Tim Twentyman
Kicking battle: Kickers Randy Bullock and Matthew Wright each had three attempts to end a team period Tuesday ranging from 41-to-47 yards out. Bullock was 3-for-3. Wright was 2-for-3. However, Bullock missed a 49-yard attempt to end a two-minute team period for the first-team offense. Bullock made his attempt with the second team. – Tim Twentyman
Injury news: A few things to monitor moving forward. Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, just a day after talking to reporters about finally being healthy, left practice early with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. Tight end T.J. Hockenson got up a little slow after cornerback Jeff Okudah fell on him breaking up a pass in a team drill. Hockenson never left the field, but he didn't take part in team periods to end practice. Defensive tackle Kevin Strong and wide receiver Chad Hansen also left the field. Stay tuned Wednesday for updates. – Tim Twentyman