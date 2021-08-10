Camp Spotlight: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Position: Cornerback
Ht/Wt: 6-2/205
College: Penn State
Experience: Third season
Outlook: Entering his third season, Oruwariye's had a terrific start to camp, and looks to have really locked down the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Jeff Okudah.
Oruwariye was Detroit's most consistent cornerback a year ago, playing in all 16 games and allowing opposing passers to complete just 55 percent of their passes when throwing his way for just three touchdowns. He played over 100 snaps last season in the slot, so there's some versatility to his game as well, even with his size and length.
There are high expectations for Oruwariye entering the year, and he feels really comfortable in the system new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is installing. It's allowing players like Oruwariye to play fast and with confidence knowing where their help is and what their responsibilities are. The players in the secondary have also spoke glowingly about the impact defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant is having in that room.
Detroit's seven interceptions last season were tied for the second fewest in the NFL. They need to find ways to get more hands on footballs and play more consistently as a unit.
Oruwariye taking the next step in his development and becoming a real impact player will go a long way into making that become a reality.
Practice report: It was a busy day for Oruwariye as the team ran through a full padded practice that included a number of team and 7-on-7 periods.
First up were the 1-on-1 drills against the receivers. Oruwariye matched up against speedster Victor Bolden, who made a nice little shoulder fake off the line of scrimmage and was able to gain a little bit of separation for a short catch on an out route.
Oruwariye matched up against Kalif Raymond next and had a terrific rep. Oruwariye used his frame to jam Raymond at the line of scrimmage. He stayed right with Raymond on an out route and was able to knock the ball away. Glenn, who was watching from behind the defensive backs, came over and gave Oruwariye a fist bump for the rep.
A little later in a team period, Oruwariye broke nicely on a quick pass wide to make the tackle in the backfield.
He made another good play in a red-zone team period knocking away an intended pass to wide receiver Tom Kennedy at the goal line. Quarterback Jared Goff went after Oruwariye again on the very next play. Reserve tight end Alize Mack gained enough separation on Oruwariye to get open in the end zone, but Goff's pass was a little too far in front of Mack and fell incomplete.
Overall, it was another solid day of work for Oruwariye.
Quotable: "I told Amani this morning and I've got to be careful giving too much sugar so it doesn't rot his teeth out," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "But he is just kind of quietly different than everybody else and I mean this in a really good way. He's just coming on. He's just growing and he is just getting better and he's getting more confident. He's more comfortable. I feel like he's in a really good place right now."