Camp Spotlight: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Practice report: It was a busy day for Oruwariye as the team ran through a full padded practice that included a number of team and 7-on-7 periods.

First up were the 1-on-1 drills against the receivers. Oruwariye matched up against speedster Victor Bolden, who made a nice little shoulder fake off the line of scrimmage and was able to gain a little bit of separation for a short catch on an out route.

Oruwariye matched up against Kalif Raymond next and had a terrific rep. Oruwariye used his frame to jam Raymond at the line of scrimmage. He stayed right with Raymond on an out route and was able to knock the ball away. Glenn, who was watching from behind the defensive backs, came over and gave Oruwariye a fist bump for the rep.

A little later in a team period, Oruwariye broke nicely on a quick pass wide to make the tackle in the backfield.

He made another good play in a red-zone team period knocking away an intended pass to wide receiver Tom Kennedy at the goal line. Quarterback Jared Goff went after Oruwariye again on the very next play. Reserve tight end Alize Mack gained enough separation on Oruwariye to get open in the end zone, but Goff's pass was a little too far in front of Mack and fell incomplete.

Overall, it was another solid day of work for Oruwariye.