TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Fan faves: Crowds have been big and enthusiastic at training camp, and they've made their feelings known. When one of the tight ends dropped a pass, one fan yelled out: "Put in LaPorta." Rookie Sam LaPorta is a second-round draft pick from Iowa who has played well in the offseason and in training camp. LaPorta did not finish practice Monday. – Mike O'Hara

Unfamiliar sight: We get so used to third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catching everything in sight and making every play that when he does drop the ball everyone seems to look around and make sure what they saw really happened. St. Brown had some terrific plays Monday at practice, especially in red zone one-on-ones against the DBs, but he also had a couple uncharacteristic drops. He was visibly upset at one during a team period. Even St. Brown is human sometimes. – Tim Twentyman