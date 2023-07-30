TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

Light workout: After two physical, padded practices Friday and Saturday, head coach Dan Campbell decided to lighten the load Sunday with an hour long "jog through" as he described it. It's always a delicate balance getting padded work in and also trying to keep the players fresh and healthy throughout a long training camp schedule. Campbell has had a nice mix of both through the first week of practice. – Tim Twentyman
Handing off: The Lions closed out practice by recognizing the presence of Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford. The cadence for the last play was "Martha." Running back David Montgomery presented her with the ball. – Mike O'Hara
Jamo back: It was good to see second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams work himself back into practice Sunday after sitting out the last few days with an undisclosed leg injury. This is an important month for Williams to get as much work in as he can before he has to be away from the team to start the year because of his suspension. – Tim Twentyman
Reserve role: With left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow getting a day off Sunday and right tackle Penei Sewell currently in the return-to-play concussion protocol, some of the reserve offensive linemen got a chance to work with the starters Sunday. Graham Glasgow worked at center, Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right guard, Jonah Jackson at left guard, Matt Nelson at left tackle and Germain Ifedi at right tackle. – Tim Twentyman
Stretching out: The wide receivers did a drill today that required them to take two steps forward with an elastic band around their waists, then backpedal slowly while keeping the tension in the band. – Mike O'Hara
Coffin corner: Jack Fox is one of the league's top punters. Most of us think of Fox and think about the towering punts and massive hang time he records on his kicks. Sunday he was working coffin corner kicks trying to pin punts inside the 10-yard line at the pylon from around midfield. I was amazed at how consistent he was dropping it right along the sideline inside the 10-yard line. That's one aspect of his game he's worked hard to improve. – Tim Twentyman
Safety options: The addition of veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has given Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn some versatility in the packages he can run in the back end of the defense.
We shouldn't forget that Gardner-Johnson played over 400 snaps at free safety for the Eagles last season. We've already started to see a pass-down package where Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph play safety which allows Glenn to get rookie Brian Branch into the nickel corner role. It's something to keep an eye on with how creative they can be with Gardner-Johnson and his versatility. – Tim Twentyman