TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

Stretching out: The wide receivers did a drill today that required them to take two steps forward with an elastic band around their waists, then backpedal slowly while keeping the tension in the band. – Mike O'Hara

Coffin corner: Jack Fox is one of the league's top punters. Most of us think of Fox and think about the towering punts and massive hang time he records on his kicks. Sunday he was working coffin corner kicks trying to pin punts inside the 10-yard line at the pylon from around midfield. I was amazed at how consistent he was dropping it right along the sideline inside the 10-yard line. That's one aspect of his game he's worked hard to improve. – Tim Twentyman