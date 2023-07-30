Camp Notes: Rookies Gibbs & Campbell benefiting from first-team reps

There are some NFL teams that ease their rookies in during training camp, playing them with the second or third teams to slowly work them up to first-team reps.

When it comes to first-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell in Detroit, that hasn't been the case. Gibbs was taking first-team reps Day 1 in camp and Campbell has shown he can handle first-team reps on defense and is getting them as he tries to earn a starting job next to Alex Anzalone at one of the two stacked linebacker spots.

"Any time you get any of those reps – I'm blessed with the gifts I've been given by the lord so when I go out there just soaking it in," Campbell said after Sunday's practice. "Hearing how Alex (Anzalone) goes through things. What he sees and the checks he makes.

"For me, I'm just trying to learn along the way. So, anytime I get an opportunity to play with the ones it's another good opportunity to see what a one offense looks like. Seeing best vs. best has been good to kind of get that experience."

Gibbs and veteran David Montgomery appear to be 1A and 1B in Detroit's backfield through the first week of camp. Montgomery has a terrific ability to make the first tackler miss, and Gibbs is a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball in the run or pass game.

"It's very important getting us ready for future games and the big games we have in the future," Gibbs said of getting first-team reps.