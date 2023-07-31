Rookie Branch showing instincts & ball-hawk ability in practice

There's a lot to learn for a rookie defensive back in the transition from college star to the NFL.

Even one as heralded as Detroit Lions rookie Brian Branch for how he played multiple positions at a high level at Alabama faces a learning curve in the transition to the pro game.

Time management has been a new experience for Branch.

"The fact that I'm a pro now, and I have a lot of time on my hands – now I have to deal with time management," Branch said. "I have no school anymore. This is my job. I eat, sleep and breathe football.