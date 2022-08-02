TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 6 observations

Defensive day: I thought the defense was the better of the two units Tuesday when the offense and defense squared off in team periods. The defense especially did a nice job disrupting the quarterbacks and getting them off their spot and causing a lot of disruption. Defensive linemen Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris really stood out in that regard. Hutchinson got sacks from both the edge and inside at the three-technique in team periods. I thought the defense was really flying around to the ball and had their best day of camp so far. Hutchinson agreed with my assessment after practice.