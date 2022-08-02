training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 6 observations

Aug 02, 2022 at 12:40 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Defensive day: I thought the defense was the better of the two units Tuesday when the offense and defense squared off in team periods. The defense especially did a nice job disrupting the quarterbacks and getting them off their spot and causing a lot of disruption. Defensive linemen Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris really stood out in that regard. Hutchinson got sacks from both the edge and inside at the three-technique in team periods. I thought the defense was really flying around to the ball and had their best day of camp so far. Hutchinson agreed with my assessment after practice.

"I think we dominated today," he said. – Tim Twentyman

Physical practice: Maybe this coincides with the defense having a good day, but the team really got after it Tuesday in the second padded practice of training camp. There were some big collisions and lots of players on the ground, which coaches usually frown upon, but that wasn't the case Tuesday. There were also a couple chippy moments, most notably between wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and cornerback Will Harris, but nothing too wild. It was definitely one of the more physical practices I can remember watching in some time. – Tim Twentyman

Scramble drill: Running is not quarterback Jared Goff's strength, but he managed to escape the rush and connect with wide receiver DJ Chark for a long gain. Goff rolled left, planted and hit Chark down the left sideline. – Mike O'Hara

Injury report: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus had to be helped off the field after making a really nice catch in a 1-on-1 drill against cornerback Jeff Okudah. Cephus came back to a long pass down the right sideline, and both he and Okudah went for the ball. Cephus ended up with the catch, but he stayed down for some time while trainers attended to him. He eventually got up and wasn't putting much weight on his left leg as trainers helped him off the field. – Tim Twentyman

On the run: Running back Jermar Jefferson walked the tight rope (actually, he ran it) as he eluded tacklers on a long run to the end zone. Jefferson didn't stop when he crossed the goal line. He kept going until he could slap hands with some cheering fans who were behind the fence outside the end zone. – Mike O'Hara

One-on-one drills: Yesterday I watched the o-line vs. d-line pass-rush drills pretty closely. Today it was the receiver vs. defensive back one-on-ones. A few observations from those:

  • Chark is really smooth off the line of scrimmage. He has a nice release that allowed him to separate from cornerback Amani Oruwariye for a big gain in the first rep of the drills. He made a diving catch over the middle later on.
  • Undrafted rookie Kalil Pimpleton can really run. He shook safety Brady Breeze for a nice gain and then just accelerated away from him.
  • St. Brown gave one heck of a shoulder shimmy to safety DeShon Elliott to create space for a catch. He's very crafty with his route running. – Tim Twentyman

Extra work: Safeties Tracy Walker and Elliott didn't stop working during a break between drills. They worked on footwork in pass coverage, then took a break before the next drill. – Mike O'Hara

Making plays: It seems like every day rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez flashes at practice. He filled a hole beautifully in a team period and popped running back Craig Reynolds right at the line of scrimmage. That one got a chest bump from fellow linebacker Alex Anzalone and a high five from linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard. Rodriguez also blew up a short pass to running back Godwin Igwebuike later on. He's certainly catching the eye of coaches and teammates.

Another young name to watch out for is rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, who I've written down in my notes quite a few times for making plays. – Tim Twentyman

Kicking competition: There were a couple field goal periods Tuesday with Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson getting equal chances at 38, 43, 48 and 53-yard attempts. Seibert hit on all four of his attempts. Patterson made the first three and missed from 53 yards wide right. – Tim Twentyman

