Camp Notes: Sewell stands out in Lions' first padded practice

"It feels a lot different," Sewell said of the start of his second camp with the Lions. "More comfortable out there. I know the system. I know V (right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai), Jonah (Jackson), Deck (Taylor Decker) and Frank (Ragnow), so that chemistry, too, just makes my job way easer out there.

"I know what to expect. The speed is way slower. Everything is not coming at me 1,000 miles per hour."

It's certainly showed in camp so far, as Sewell has been one of the best players on the field through the first week of training camp.

"Penei is a really, really good player," Decker said Monday. "He is a guy who loves football. He gets excited and he loves being out here."