5 takeaways from DC Aaron Glenn's media session

4. The Lions on average allowed 135.1 yards per game to opponents on the ground last season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. Glenn said one of the things he was excited about watching in Monday's practice was how his defense and the new scheme changes for the front seven would look against the run.

He was particularly interested in watching the inside linebackers and how they fit against the run. The team spent a lot of time on the run game Monday. There's still a lot of question marks remaining with the interior linebacker group and who will emerge as starters and key contributors there.