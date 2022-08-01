training-camp-news

Presented by

5 takeaways from DC Aaron Glenn's media session

Aug 01, 2022 at 12:30 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke to the media for the first time during training camp Monday morning before the first padded practice.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from Glenn's media session:

1. I asked Glenn if there were any young players he was excited to see in pads for the first time. The first name he mentioned was sixth-round draft pick Malcolm Rodriguez, who's had a strong start to camp and had a good day Monday with a couple tackles in the backfield in team periods.

Glenn also wanted to see fellow sixth-round pick James Houston, who is a hybrid linebacker/pass rusher early on. Houston has some juice as an edge rusher.

2. Expect a tough competition all camp long between Will Harris and Jeff Okudah for the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Amani Oruwariye. Harris has made the transition from safety to cornerback, and he's made some plays. He defended back-to-back Jared Goff passes in a red zone team drill the other day in practice.

Okudah is in terrific shape and has also had a good start to camp. He's hungry to prove himself.

"Anytime you have a competition like that man, you want to make sure those guys put themselves in the best position to win that job," Glenn said.

Related Links

3. The Lions were one of the least productive pass-rushing defenses in the NFL last season. They were 24th against the pass, 30th in sacks and had the second worst pass-rush win rate in the league. Glenn said he can already see some improvements there with the scheme changes upfront, but he also mentioned the addition of Aidan Hutchinson and the continued development of Julian Okwara as reasons to be confident the pass rush can be better in 2022.

Training camp photos: July 30, 2022

View photos from Day 4 of Detroit Lions training camp on Saturday July 30, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 86

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 86

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 86

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 86

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 86

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
During Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Zack Silver/Detroit Lions)
22 / 86

During Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Zack Silver/Detroit Lions)

Zack Silver/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 86

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 86

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
41 / 86

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
42 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
43 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
44 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
45 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
46 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
47 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
48 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
49 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
50 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
51 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
52 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
53 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
54 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
55 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
56 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
57 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
58 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
59 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
60 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Nolan Givan (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
61 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end Nolan Givan (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
62 / 86

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
63 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
64 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
65 / 86

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
66 / 86

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
67 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
68 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
69 / 86

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
70 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
71 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
72 / 86

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
73 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
74 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
75 / 86

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
76 / 86

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
77 / 86

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
78 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
79 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
80 / 86

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
81 / 86

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) signing autographs during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
82 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) signing autographs during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
83 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
During Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Zack Silver/Detroit Lions)
84 / 86

During Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Zack Silver/Detroit Lions)

Zack Silver/Detroit Lions
During Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Zack Silver/Detroit Lions)
85 / 86

During Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Zack Silver/Detroit Lions)

Zack Silver/Detroit Lions
During Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Zack Silver/Detroit Lions)
86 / 86

During Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 30, 2022. (Zack Silver/Detroit Lions)

Zack Silver/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. The Lions on average allowed 135.1 yards per game to opponents on the ground last season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. Glenn said one of the things he was excited about watching in Monday's practice was how his defense and the new scheme changes for the front seven would look against the run.

He was particularly interested in watching the inside linebackers and how they fit against the run. The team spent a lot of time on the run game Monday. There's still a lot of question marks remaining with the interior linebacker group and who will emerge as starters and key contributors there.

5. Glenn has a new safety duo in Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott. He said Elliott reminds him a bit of Malcolm Jenkins with the way he carries a room and makes sure the message gets across to everyone. Glenn thinks Walker and Elliott complement each other well and have a chance to be a pretty good duo in the back end of his defense.

Related Content

news

Camp Notes: Sewell stands out in Lions' first padded practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 5 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from first week of camp practices

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the first week of Detroit Lions training camp practices.

news

Campbell buying stock in 'praying mantis' Josh Reynolds

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has high praise and epic nicknames for wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

news

Camp Notes: Elliott excited for chance to make plays in Lions' defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 4 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: How Oruwariye has become a young leader on a young team

At 26, Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has become a young leader on a young team.

news

Camp Notes: St. Brown looking to pick up where he left off last season

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: Goff more comfortable in second year with Lions

Quarterback Jared Goff has gotten a lot of support to improve his game as he prepares for his second season with the Detroit Lions.

news

Camp Notes: Chark enjoying his role in Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

Advertising