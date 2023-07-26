TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Defensive gains: It was all about the offense in Tuesday's practice with that side of the ball clearly having the advantage over the defense all throughout practice. I thought the defense came out and played with a chip on their shoulder Wednesday and were much better. More footballs on the ground, more hands on footballs and more quarterbacks having to scramble out of the pocket to extend plays to give receivers more time to get open. It was a much better day overall for the defense Wednesday. – Tim Twentyman
Coming to work: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is on the Non-Football Injury list, which prevents him from practicing while he rehabs a minor injury. He works hard on his own, though. An example: He ran sprints on his own, back and forth, during practice Wednesday. That's a pro at work. – Mike O'Hara
Switching roles: Most of the skill-position players took part in a tag drill that simulated open-field tackling, and there were some pretty good highlights. We had some Iowa on Iowa action with tight end Sam LaPorta juking linebacker Jack Campbell.
The best was the last rep when the roles were switched. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs was given the ball and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had to tag him. Jacobs put a stop and juke left move on St. Brown that had him reaching for air. Jacobs and all the defenders went into instant celebration mode. "I'm an athlete, man," Jacobs said when asked about it after practice. – Tim Twentyman
Catch of the day: This belongs to wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who went up and over Campbell down the seam on a dart thrown by quarterback Jared Goff. Kennedy came down hard but hung on to the ball. He was a little shaken up and didn't return to practice, but it was a heck of a catch. In case anyone is wondering, Kennedy is 5-foot-10 and Campbell is 6-foot-5. – Tim Twentyman
Rush job: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson talked earlier about not wanting to add a lot of new moves to rush the passer. He showed Wednesday one that works. Lined up left, he took one step forward, then accelerated down the line to his right to disrupt the offense. That's a keeper. – Mike O'Hara
Kicker update: Both Riley Patterson and Parker Romo were given a field goal period with five kicks apiece ranging from 35 to 47 yards. Both went 4-for-5 on the day. Patterson also concluded the final team situational period with a field goal from 45 yards. – Tim Twentyman
First-team reps: Campbell worked in a little bit with the first-team defense next to Alex Anzalone at stacked linebacker in some team periods. Also getting some first-team reps was undrafted cornerback Starling Thomas V. He's been one of the pleasant surprises early on in camp. – Tim Twentyman
Practice report: A couple names of note sitting out practice on Wednesday: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive back Brian Branch. Wednesday was the last acclimation practice to begin camp. After a players day off Thursday, the Lions are eligible to start putting the pads on Friday. – Tim Twentyman