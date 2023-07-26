training-camp-news

Presented by

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Jul 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM
HEADSHOT PLACEHOLDER
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Defensive gains: It was all about the offense in Tuesday's practice with that side of the ball clearly having the advantage over the defense all throughout practice. I thought the defense came out and played with a chip on their shoulder Wednesday and were much better. More footballs on the ground, more hands on footballs and more quarterbacks having to scramble out of the pocket to extend plays to give receivers more time to get open. It was a much better day overall for the defense Wednesday. – Tim Twentyman

Coming to work: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is on the Non-Football Injury list, which prevents him from practicing while he rehabs a minor injury. He works hard on his own, though. An example: He ran sprints on his own, back and forth, during practice Wednesday. That's a pro at work. – Mike O'Hara

Switching roles: Most of the skill-position players took part in a tag drill that simulated open-field tackling, and there were some pretty good highlights. We had some Iowa on Iowa action with tight end Sam LaPorta juking linebacker Jack Campbell.

The best was the last rep when the roles were switched. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs was given the ball and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had to tag him. Jacobs put a stop and juke left move on St. Brown that had him reaching for air. Jacobs and all the defenders went into instant celebration mode. "I'm an athlete, man," Jacobs said when asked about it after practice. – Tim Twentyman

Catch of the day: This belongs to wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who went up and over Campbell down the seam on a dart thrown by quarterback Jared Goff. Kennedy came down hard but hung on to the ball. He was a little shaken up and didn't return to practice, but it was a heck of a catch. In case anyone is wondering, Kennedy is 5-foot-10 and Campbell is 6-foot-5. – Tim Twentyman

Related Links

Rush job: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson talked earlier about not wanting to add a lot of new moves to rush the passer. He showed Wednesday one that works. Lined up left, he took one step forward, then accelerated down the line to his right to disrupt the offense. That's a keeper. – Mike O'Hara

Kicker update: Both Riley Patterson and Parker Romo were given a field goal period with five kicks apiece ranging from 35 to 47 yards. Both went 4-for-5 on the day. Patterson also concluded the final team situational period with a field goal from 45 yards. – Tim Twentyman

Training camp photos: July 25, 2023

View photos from Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp on Tuesday July 25, 2023.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 65

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 65

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 65

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 65

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15), Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15), Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 65

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 65

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 65

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49), Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 65

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49), Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (86), Detroit Lions linebacker Zach Morton (48) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 65

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (86), Detroit Lions linebacker Zach Morton (48) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 65

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 65

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 65

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 65

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40), Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 65

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40), Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line Coach Cameron Davis, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 65

Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line Coach Cameron Davis, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 65

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington (52) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 65

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington (52) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 65

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 65

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 65

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 65

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 65

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 65

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 65

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 65

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 65

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 65

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 65

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 65

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 65

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 65

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 65

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 65

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 65

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 65

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 65

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 65

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 65

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 65

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 65

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 65

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 65

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 65

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

First-team reps: Campbell worked in a little bit with the first-team defense next to Alex Anzalone at stacked linebacker in some team periods. Also getting some first-team reps was undrafted cornerback Starling Thomas V. He's been one of the pleasant surprises early on in camp. – Tim Twentyman

Practice report: A couple names of note sitting out practice on Wednesday: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive back Brian Branch. Wednesday was the last acclimation practice to begin camp. After a players day off Thursday, the Lions are eligible to start putting the pads on Friday. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

Camp Notes: How LaPorta is earning first-team reps with Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 4 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Montgomery talks playing for Detroit, value of the RB position & more

David Montgomery talked to reporters after camp practice Tuesday about playing for the Lions after starting his career in Chicago, the value of the running back position in the NFL and more.

news

Camp Notes: St. Brown dominates practice with 6 TDs in 10 plays

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Mims embracing fresh start: 'I'm excited to show what I can do'

New Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims is embracing his fresh start in Detroit and is excited to show what he can do.

news

Camp Notes: Gardner-Johnson leaves practice with injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: Hutchinson keeping it simple as he looks to increase his production

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson wants to increase his production over what he accomplished in his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, but that doesn't mean he wants to add to his repertoire of pass-rush moves.

news

Camp Notes: Onwuzurike excited to be back on the practice field

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 1 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

5 things to watch: 2023 training camp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions kick off 2023 training camp.

Advertising