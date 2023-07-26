TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Defensive gains: It was all about the offense in Tuesday's practice with that side of the ball clearly having the advantage over the defense all throughout practice. I thought the defense came out and played with a chip on their shoulder Wednesday and were much better. More footballs on the ground, more hands on footballs and more quarterbacks having to scramble out of the pocket to extend plays to give receivers more time to get open. It was a much better day overall for the defense Wednesday. – Tim Twentyman