TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

On target: It's obvious that having a good day passing the ball isn't a fluke for Sudfeld. He was accurate again Tuesday, as he was the previous two days of camp and throughout the offseason – Mike O'Hara

Consistent target: There's not a lot of history of rookie tight ends coming into the NFL and tearing up the stat sheet, but one thing that's stood out to me the first three days of Lions training camp is how consistently productive the rookie LaPorta has been. He's already running with the first team, and every day I see him make multiple nice plays in the passing game. When the pads come on his responsibilities will increase in the run game, but so far he's been a reliable and consistent target every day for Goff and Sudfeld. – Tim Twentyman