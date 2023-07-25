TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Dominating day: The Lions' offense, particularly quarterback Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, were on fire at Tuesday's training camp practice. The team worked on some red zone and situational drills, and I don't remember Goff throwing an incompletion until his final two passes of the day. St. Brown dominated red zone 7-on-7 and team periods with six touchdowns in a 10-play stretch. The offense looks like they have picked up right where they left off last season. – Tim Twentyman
Tug of war: That's what it looked like when defensive back Will Harris and St. Brown came down with the ball together in the red zone. They landed on the end zone line and continued to tug on the ball for several seconds before St. Brown emerged with possession. It was one of the fun plays that happen spontaneously in training camp. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp on Monday July 24, 2023
Working in: With defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson sitting out practice with a right leg injury suffered Monday, it gave Harris a chance to play a lot of first-team reps at the nickel spot Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also worked second-round pick Brian Branch into some first-team nickel reps in a red zone 7-on-7 period. It will be interesting to see who emerges as the second slot corner throughout the course of camp. – Tim Twentyman
Catch of the day: This goes to wide receiver Maurice Alexander, who made a circus catch pinned on the back of cornerback Starling Thomas V in a red zone 7-on-7 period on a ball thrown by Nate Sudfeld. How Alexander hung on to the ball and eventually brought it into his chest as the two went to the ground is anyone's guess. It certainly riled up his offensive teammates. Alexander celebrated by punting the football. – Tim Twentyman
Breaking away: Running back David Montgomery was known for his ability to slip tackles while playing for the Chicago Bears. He has brought that skill to the Lions, and he showed that when he forced missed tackles on consecutive plays. – Mike O'Hara
Ending practice: Second-year safety Kerby Joseph ended practice Thursday the same way he ended the Green Bay Packers' season last year – with an interception. The only blemish on the day for Goff was trying to fit a pass into a tight window to tight end Sam LaPorta late in a situational team drill. Joseph stepped in front and hung on as the two went to the ground in a rare win for the defense in Tuesday's practice. Don't forget Joseph had four interceptions as a rookie last year. – Tim Twentyman
On target: It's obvious that having a good day passing the ball isn't a fluke for Sudfeld. He was accurate again Tuesday, as he was the previous two days of camp and throughout the offseason – Mike O'Hara
Consistent target: There's not a lot of history of rookie tight ends coming into the NFL and tearing up the stat sheet, but one thing that's stood out to me the first three days of Lions training camp is how consistently productive the rookie LaPorta has been. He's already running with the first team, and every day I see him make multiple nice plays in the passing game. When the pads come on his responsibilities will increase in the run game, but so far he's been a reliable and consistent target every day for Goff and Sudfeld. – Tim Twentyman