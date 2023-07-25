training-camp-news

Mims embracing fresh start: 'I'm excited to show what I can do'

Jul 25, 2023
Mike OHara

Columnist

The first phone call from a new teammate welcoming wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions came from quarterback Jared Goff, who has more than a passing interest in what Mims' addition could mean to the Lions' offense.

"When the trade first happened, he was the first one who hit me up," Mims said after practice Monday. "We talked for about 20 or 30 minutes. He told me how the players are around here, and how the coaches are.

"He got me ready for Day 1, honestly."

The Lions acquired Mims last week in a trade with the Jets to add depth and play-making ability to the receiver position.

Mims was available in trade after not living up to expectations when the Jets drafted him in the second round and 59th overall in 2020.

Mims had a promising rookie season, with 23 catches for 357 yards, playing nine games with eight starts. His production fell off the last two seasons – 19 catches for 319 yards combined.

The Lions and Mims are both hoping a change in teams will help him. At 6-3 and 207 pounds, and a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash before the 2020 draft, Mims has the physical tools to be an effective receiver.

Goff gave a positive assessment when asked what he sees in Mims.

"Big, tall and fast," Goff said of Mims. "We'll see. He's a guy who obviously had different things happen throughout his career but lands here and we're excited about him.

"I'm certainly excited about him. I can't wait to work with him. I told him that. I know he brings an element to our team that we can use. As soon as he gets caught up to speed it'll be exciting to see him work with us."

It was important to Mims that the trade was made in time for him to report for the start of training camp Sunday.

"I was pretty happy," he said. "It's a new start for me. I was excited to get here. I wanted to get here right away, and they got me here right away to get started so I can get acclimated with the team and used to the team.

"I'm blessed to be here."

Mims did not discuss in any detail his fallout with the Jets, but he made it clear he was happy to move on. He's confident that he'll fit the Lions' system.

"I think I fit very well," he said. "I think JG's got something good going here. Me coming here will also help him. Me being here is going to help me as well.

"I'm excited to show what I can do."

