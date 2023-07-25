Mims embracing fresh start: 'I'm excited to show what I can do'

"I was pretty happy," he said. "It's a new start for me. I was excited to get here. I wanted to get here right away, and they got me here right away to get started so I can get acclimated with the team and used to the team.

"I'm blessed to be here."

Mims did not discuss in any detail his fallout with the Jets, but he made it clear he was happy to move on. He's confident that he'll fit the Lions' system.

"I think I fit very well," he said. "I think JG's got something good going here. Me coming here will also help him. Me being here is going to help me as well.