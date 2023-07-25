training-camp-news

Presented by

Camp Notes: St. Brown dominates practice with 6 TDs in 10 plays

Jul 25, 2023 at 01:21 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looked unstoppable at Day 3 of Lions training camp practice Tuesday.

St. Brown was so dominant in 7-on-7 and team red zone periods, there was a stretch of 10 plays where he scored six touchdowns. Whether it was going high for the ball and toe-tapping in the back of the end zone or just beating the man across from him with his high-level route running, St. Brown showed everyone watching Tuesday why he's one of the best receivers in the game.

"Once you get rolling, once you make a few plays early on, it carries on throughout the whole practice," St. Brown said walking off the practice field Tuesday after catching 202 balls from the jugs machine. "Our biggest challenge is to keep that up the whole camp going into the season."

St. Brown is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. He said his goal for this year is the same as it was going into last year, and that's to win more games as a team than the year before and top all his numbers. If Tuesday is any indication, 2023 could be a special year for him.

"He's really good," veteran cornerback Cam Sutton said of St. Brown after practice Tuesday. "Just an interesting player, man. Does the same work without the ball as he does with the ball. I think that makes him complete.

"A guy who does the dirty work. Not scared to block for his brothers. He's very opportunistic, too, making his plays, coming down with the ball and finishing. That's just those things that help well round his game."

Training camp photos: July 24, 2023

View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp on Monday July 24, 2023

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 58

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 58

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 58

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 58

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 58

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 58

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 58

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 58

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 58

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 58

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 58

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 58

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 58

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 58

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 58

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 58

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 58

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 58

Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 58

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 58

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 58

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 58

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 58

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 58

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 58

Training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 58

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 58

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Team huddle during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 58

Team huddle during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 58

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 58

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 58

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 58

Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 58

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 58

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 58

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 58

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 58

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 58

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 58

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 58

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 58

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 58

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 58

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 58

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 58

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 58

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 58

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 58

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

GARDNER-JOHNSON OK

It was a scary scene Monday when veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a right leg injury and was carted off the field. Turns out the diagnosis is better than it looked live.

"Yeah, it appears to be that he's going to be OK," head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday morning. "Doesn't appear to be anything serious so we'll see. The images look pretty good. He may be out a day or two but yeah, seems to be OK."

BRIDGEWATER VISIT

Campbell is all about competition at every position, so he's all for adding competition in his quarterback room for the backup job behind Jared Goff.

The Lions hosted veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a visit Monday as the team keeps their options open at the backup spot.

"We've kept in touch with Teddy, and we've kept Nate (Sudfeld) abreast about that too," Campbell said Tuesday. "We hadn't hidden anything and so it went well. Gave us a chance to sit down with him face to face, particularly Ben (Johnson) and (Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell) Brun and (GM) Brad (Holmes). Gets me face to face with him again and then just the medical. It was good. It was a good visit. We'll see where it goes."

Sudfeld has looked good all offseason. Campbell has a lot of confidence in him, but like the saying goes: Competition breeds success.

"I don't think I've hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater so if we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I'm all for it," Campbell said.

Related Links

COVERAGE SKILLS

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez surprised a lot of people last year earning a starting job out of training camp and playing 614 defensive snaps as a rookie sixth-round draft pick. He started 15 games and recorded 87 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

One area where Campbell said he'd like to see Rodriguez take his biggest leap in his second season is in his coverage skills.

"That will be next level for him, a little bit," Campbell said. "And he's been improving. He improved last year during the season, but that'll always be just kind of the next step to it."

Opponents completed 30 of the 44 passes thrown Rodriguez's way last season for 321 yards and one touchdown with a 96.9 passer rating.

The competition for starting spots and playing time at linebacker is expected to be tougher this season with Derrick Barnes taking a big leap forward this offseason and the addition of first-round pick Jack Campbell. If Rodriguez doesn't earn a starting job out of camp – though Campbell said he wouldn't be surprised if he was a starter – then he could be used more on special teams where his skillset will give those teams a big boost.

"He can be really good,' Campbell said of Rodriguez on special teams. "He's really a heat-seeking missile. He's got that about him. And he's instinctive, aware and he just goes."

EXTRA POINTS

  • Wide receiver Jameson Williams is dealing with a leg injury and will be out of practice for a couple days, according to Campbell. He joined Gardner-Johnson and Marvin Jones Jr. working with trainers off to the side of practice.
  • The first practice scuffle of camp was between cornerback Starling Thomas V and tackle Germain Ifedi early in a team period Tuesday. It was broken up rather quickly.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Mims embracing fresh start: 'I'm excited to show what I can do'

New Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims is embracing his fresh start in Detroit and is excited to show what he can do.

news

Camp Notes: Gardner-Johnson leaves practice with injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: Hutchinson keeping it simple as he looks to increase his production

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson wants to increase his production over what he accomplished in his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, but that doesn't mean he wants to add to his repertoire of pass-rush moves.

news

Camp Notes: Onwuzurike excited to be back on the practice field

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 1 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

5 things to watch: 2023 training camp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions kick off 2023 training camp.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What are the Lions' strengths & weaknesses heading into camp?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for 2023 training camp.

news

2023 training camp preview: Special teams

Tim Twentyman previews the Detroit Lions special teams units heading into training camp practices.

news

2023 training camp preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman previews the quarterback position heading into training camp practices.

Advertising