Camp Notes: St. Brown dominates practice with 6 TDs in 10 plays

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looked unstoppable at Day 3 of Lions training camp practice Tuesday.

St. Brown was so dominant in 7-on-7 and team red zone periods, there was a stretch of 10 plays where he scored six touchdowns. Whether it was going high for the ball and toe-tapping in the back of the end zone or just beating the man across from him with his high-level route running, St. Brown showed everyone watching Tuesday why he's one of the best receivers in the game.

"Once you get rolling, once you make a few plays early on, it carries on throughout the whole practice," St. Brown said walking off the practice field Tuesday after catching 202 balls from the jugs machine. "Our biggest challenge is to keep that up the whole camp going into the season."

St. Brown is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. He said his goal for this year is the same as it was going into last year, and that's to win more games as a team than the year before and top all his numbers. If Tuesday is any indication, 2023 could be a special year for him.

"He's really good," veteran cornerback Cam Sutton said of St. Brown after practice Tuesday. "Just an interesting player, man. Does the same work without the ball as he does with the ball. I think that makes him complete.