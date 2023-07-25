Camp Notes: St. Brown dominates practice with 6 TDs in 10 plays

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looked unstoppable at Day 3 of Lions training camp practice Tuesday.
St. Brown was so dominant in 7-on-7 and team red zone periods, there was a stretch of 10 plays where he scored six touchdowns. Whether it was going high for the ball and toe-tapping in the back of the end zone or just beating the man across from him with his high-level route running, St. Brown showed everyone watching Tuesday why he's one of the best receivers in the game.
"Once you get rolling, once you make a few plays early on, it carries on throughout the whole practice," St. Brown said walking off the practice field Tuesday after catching 202 balls from the jugs machine. "Our biggest challenge is to keep that up the whole camp going into the season."
St. Brown is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. He said his goal for this year is the same as it was going into last year, and that's to win more games as a team than the year before and top all his numbers. If Tuesday is any indication, 2023 could be a special year for him.
"He's really good," veteran cornerback Cam Sutton said of St. Brown after practice Tuesday. "Just an interesting player, man. Does the same work without the ball as he does with the ball. I think that makes him complete.
"A guy who does the dirty work. Not scared to block for his brothers. He's very opportunistic, too, making his plays, coming down with the ball and finishing. That's just those things that help well round his game."
GARDNER-JOHNSON OK
It was a scary scene Monday when veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a right leg injury and was carted off the field. Turns out the diagnosis is better than it looked live.
"Yeah, it appears to be that he's going to be OK," head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday morning. "Doesn't appear to be anything serious so we'll see. The images look pretty good. He may be out a day or two but yeah, seems to be OK."
BRIDGEWATER VISIT
Campbell is all about competition at every position, so he's all for adding competition in his quarterback room for the backup job behind Jared Goff.
The Lions hosted veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a visit Monday as the team keeps their options open at the backup spot.
"We've kept in touch with Teddy, and we've kept Nate (Sudfeld) abreast about that too," Campbell said Tuesday. "We hadn't hidden anything and so it went well. Gave us a chance to sit down with him face to face, particularly Ben (Johnson) and (Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell) Brun and (GM) Brad (Holmes). Gets me face to face with him again and then just the medical. It was good. It was a good visit. We'll see where it goes."
Sudfeld has looked good all offseason. Campbell has a lot of confidence in him, but like the saying goes: Competition breeds success.
"I don't think I've hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater so if we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I'm all for it," Campbell said.
COVERAGE SKILLS
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez surprised a lot of people last year earning a starting job out of training camp and playing 614 defensive snaps as a rookie sixth-round draft pick. He started 15 games and recorded 87 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
One area where Campbell said he'd like to see Rodriguez take his biggest leap in his second season is in his coverage skills.
"That will be next level for him, a little bit," Campbell said. "And he's been improving. He improved last year during the season, but that'll always be just kind of the next step to it."
Opponents completed 30 of the 44 passes thrown Rodriguez's way last season for 321 yards and one touchdown with a 96.9 passer rating.
The competition for starting spots and playing time at linebacker is expected to be tougher this season with Derrick Barnes taking a big leap forward this offseason and the addition of first-round pick Jack Campbell. If Rodriguez doesn't earn a starting job out of camp – though Campbell said he wouldn't be surprised if he was a starter – then he could be used more on special teams where his skillset will give those teams a big boost.
"He can be really good,' Campbell said of Rodriguez on special teams. "He's really a heat-seeking missile. He's got that about him. And he's instinctive, aware and he just goes."
EXTRA POINTS
- Wide receiver Jameson Williams is dealing with a leg injury and will be out of practice for a couple days, according to Campbell. He joined Gardner-Johnson and Marvin Jones Jr. working with trainers off to the side of practice.
- The first practice scuffle of camp was between cornerback Starling Thomas V and tackle Germain Ifedi early in a team period Tuesday. It was broken up rather quickly.