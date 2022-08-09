TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Goal line: The team did some goal line work Tuesday and those 3rd and goal plays from the 1-yard line are no joke. Running back Jamaal Williams had two scores in the drill, with the second a terrific extra-effort play where he spun off contact to the backside and into the end zone. Of the six goal line plays the offense ran, the only one that didn't get into the end zone was a rollout Goff pass the defense got a hand on. The five running plays all found the end zone with Williams (2), Jermar Jefferson (2) and Craig Reynolds. – Tim Twentyman