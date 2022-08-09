TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Pass-rush drills: Defensive lineman Charles Harris led the Lions with 7.5 sacks last season and he's picked up right where he left off to begin training camp. He was really good in pass-rush drills with the offensive linemen on Tuesday, winning a rep vs. left tackle Taylor Decker and drawing a holding penalty on another. A couple reserve defensive linemen to watch Friday in the first preseason game are Demetrius Taylor and John Cominsky. They've been good in pass-rush drills too. – Tim Twentyman
Right place, right time: Linebacker Jarrad Davis had both going for him to get an interception on a pass thrown by quarterback Tim Boyle. Boyle rolled right and threw the ball right to Davis for an easy interception. A play like that usually means there is a miscommunication somewhere. – Mike O'Hara
Goal line: The team did some goal line work Tuesday and those 3rd and goal plays from the 1-yard line are no joke. Running back Jamaal Williams had two scores in the drill, with the second a terrific extra-effort play where he spun off contact to the backside and into the end zone. Of the six goal line plays the offense ran, the only one that didn't get into the end zone was a rollout Goff pass the defense got a hand on. The five running plays all found the end zone with Williams (2), Jermar Jefferson (2) and Craig Reynolds. – Tim Twentyman
Third-down work: Tuesday's padded practice was really heavy on third-down situations. The first-team offense took six third-and-one reps against the first-team defense and won four of the six. Two of those resulted in touchdowns, a broken coverage pass from quarterback Jared Goff to tight end T.J. Hockenson, and a jet sweep wide receiver Kalif Raymond took to the house with a great block on the outside from wide receiver Tom Kennedy. – Tim Twentyman
Sack time: Quarterbacks are off limits to contact, but defensive lineman Bruce Hector managed to corral David Blough on a pass rush up the middle. Blough tried to change direction and spin out of trouble but was unable to get the ball off under Hector's pressure. – Mike O'Hara
Deep ball: Goff was asked about all the deep balls they've been converting so far in training camp, to which he joked: "We don't do that here, we don't throw it down the field." He obviously heard the criticism a season ago.
But it has been a big part of the attack in training camp and Tuesday saw a bunch more big plays down the field with Goff at the helm. He hit wide receiver DJ Chark on a trick play down the left sideline. He also hit Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff and the offense have looked really good to begin camp. – Tim Twentyman
Catch of the day: Chark has made this list a ton in camp and he kept it rolling Tuesday. He had a great catch in the back of the end zone from Goff in a red-zone period with cornerback Jeff Okudah and safety DeShon Elliott in coverage. Chark did a great job to keep his feet inbounds. – Tim Twentyman
Footwork: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson can get off the ball, but he's light enough on his feet to pursue the quarterback or ball carrier without breaking stride. The Lions are building a more athletic team, and Hutchinson shows daily he fits that mold. – Mike O'Hara
Tackling drills: One thing head coach Dan Campbell has been sure to put into the practice sheet during padded practices are one-on-one tackling drills. Tackling has become a lost art to some degree in the NFL. Here are some names I jotted down as making really nice tackles in the drill: Linebacker Josh Woods, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, linebacker Anthony Pittman, linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, Okudah, cornerback Mike Hughes, safety Tracy Walker and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who got a hold of Raymond with a bear hug from behind and lifted him completely off the ground before letting him go. – Tim Twentyman