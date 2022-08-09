O'HARA: Returning Davis fitting in with new Lions culture

"He's a pro," head coach Dan Campbell said. "He's a pro's pro is what he is. He does everything right. He does everything you ask him to do. You would think he's a second-year player by the way he comes in and handles his business.

"He's got the hunger, and he wants more. 'I'll take anything you've got Shep (linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard). I'll take anything you've got, AG. (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn).'

"He still believes he can get better from the mental side of the game. And obviously he has played."

Davis was surprised to get back to the Lions.