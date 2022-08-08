TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Walker ballin: It was a pretty light and special-teams-heavy practice in Allen Park for the Lions Monday, but the team did have a one-on-one period. I hadn't watched much of the safeties and linebackers vs. tight ends and running backs yet, so I wandered over there today. Here are my observations from that period:
- Tracy Walker dominated. I had him winning all four of his reps – one against T.J. Hockenson, one matched up across Derrick Deese Jr. and two against Devin Funchess. Walker's had a nice start to training camp.
- Linebacker Alex Anzalone had a good rep against running back Jermar Jefferson where he used his size to his advantage. He jammed Jefferson at the line, and it was like Jefferson ran into a wall as the rep eventually ended in an incompletion. Anzalone did a simple bicep flex as his celebration for winning the rep.
- Craig Reynolds was really smooth in the drill, gaining consistent separation from both Anzalone and Derrick Barnes. He's emerged as a real contender for the third running back spot behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. – Tim Twentyman
Lions Legend: Barry Sanders looked fit as ever in a visit to the Lions' Allen Park headquarters. Someone suggested he could still run five plays a game. "Make it 10 with this offensive line," he replied. – Mike O'Hara
Double dip: It's been very clear through the first couple weeks of camp that the Lions' offense wants to push the ball down the field, and we still haven't seen rookie Jameson Williams in action yet. In Monday's practice, quarterback Jared Goff unleashed a deep ball down the left side to receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown for a big gain after St. Brown got behind the defense. On the very next play, Goff found DJ Chark streaking down the right side for another big gain. – Tim Twentyman
Fingertip catch: Chark has demonstrated his ability to catch balls with his hands. He went a couple of inches further Monday by catching a deep ball with his fingertips with his arms stretched out. Too bad inclement weather prevented fans from attending practice. The catch would have drawn loud cheers. – Mike O'Hara
Extra work: During a special teams period, Goff and Hockenson used the time to work off on the other field running through routes. Hockenson is one of the players expected to benefit the most from all the plays Goff and the outside receivers are making down the field in the passing game. It just allows for more room to operate over the middle. – Tim Twentyman
Just for kicks: One of the tightest battles in training camp is between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson, who finished last season after Seibert went out with an injury. Whoever loses out is almost certain to get picked up by another team. Dan Campbell said Monday that Seibert is a little bit ahead in that competition up to this point. – Mike O'Hara