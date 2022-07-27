TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

From the start: The Detroit Lions drafted Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall in this year's NFL Draft to play a big role in their defense. The Lions treated him as such starting Day 1 of training camp Wednesday. Sometimes coaches decide to ease rookies into the mix, but not Dan Campbell and the Lions. Hutchinson was running with the first-team defense right from the beginning of Wednesday's first practice opposite veteran Charles Harris on the edge. – Tim Twentyman
Run swift, run deep: Even when they aren't in pads – as was the case Wednesday for the Lions' first day of training camp – D’Andre Swift's athleticism stands out. On a rollout to the right and a throwback to the left flat from quarterback Tim Boyle, Swift caught the ball in stride and accelerated upfield in one effortless motion. Projections for a breakout season for Swift seem on target. – Mike O'Hara
Up-downs: First day of camp meant first day of 50 up-downs to start the day for Aaron Glenn's defense. It's something Glenn implemented last year and looks like will continue into year two. He took part in the up-downs, as did Campbell. – Tim Twentyman
Early connection: Wednesday was more of a walkthrough pace for the Lions to kick off camp, but they did do a little bit of 7-on-7 work. Quarterback Jared Goff found tight end T.J. Hockenson a couple times for nice completions. Expect that to be a constant theme throughout camp. Hockenson could have a monster fourth season in Ben Johnson's offense. – Tim Twentyman
Future one-on-ones: Center Frank Ragnow and defensive lineman Alim McNeill lined up against each other often. There could be some interesting battles between the two powerful linemen when practices are in full pads later in camp. – Mike O'Hara
Second line: We all know how good this Lions offensive line can be with Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell starting, but the coaches are pretty high on the depth behind those five as well. So who was running with the second unit to start camp? Obinna Eze (LT), Tommy Kraemer (LG), Evan Brown (C), Logan Stenberg (RG) and Matt Nelson (LT).
Position changes: The Lions made a number of position updates to the roster ahead of the first practice. Two changes that caught my eye: Will Harris had his position changed from safety to cornerback, where he spent all of practice taking reps, some with the first-team defense. Second-year player Ifeatu Melifonwu is officially a safety now. He played almost exclusively at cornerback as a rookie. – Tim Twentyman
Change of direction: The practice fields have been changed from running east and west to north and south. That should make for better viewing for fans – and media, of course. – Mike O'Hara
Guardian Caps: The league has implemented a new player safety initiative in training camp. During Detroit's first practice of camp Wednesday, the team debuted the 'Guardian Cap,' a softshell helmet cap that goes over the traditional football helmet, and has a waffle design that is meant to absorb impact. – Tim Twentyman
Catch of the day: Give the prize to wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who in a 7-on-7 period went up with one hand over cornerback Amani Oruwariye and safety DeShon Elliott to snag a Goff pass. He then cruised to the end zone and put an exclamation point on the play by dunking the ball over the goal post. – Tim Twentyman