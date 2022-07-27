TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Early connection: Wednesday was more of a walkthrough pace for the Lions to kick off camp, but they did do a little bit of 7-on-7 work. Quarterback Jared Goff found tight end T.J. Hockenson a couple times for nice completions. Expect that to be a constant theme throughout camp. Hockenson could have a monster fourth season in Ben Johnson's offense. – Tim Twentyman

Future one-on-ones: Center Frank Ragnow and defensive lineman Alim McNeill lined up against each other often. There could be some interesting battles between the two powerful linemen when practices are in full pads later in camp. – Mike O'Hara

Second line: We all know how good this Lions offensive line can be with Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell starting, but the coaches are pretty high on the depth behind those five as well. So who was running with the second unit to start camp? Obinna Eze (LT), Tommy Kraemer (LG), Evan Brown (C), Logan Stenberg (RG) and Matt Nelson (LT).