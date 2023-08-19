RECAP: Lions vs. Jaguars

With most of the starters on both sides of the football having the afternoon off for the Detroit Lions in Saturday's preseason game No. 2, the opportunity was there for some reserve players to make a good impression under the big lights.

Detroit's offense struggled to move the football with any kind of consistency for most of the contest, the defense allowed Jacksonville to gain 402 total yards of offense (148 rushing), and the Lions fell to the Jaguars 25-7 to push their preseason record to 1-1.

Despite the loss, solid performances were put in by veteran defensive linemen John Cominsky and James Houston, rookie wide receiver Chase Cota and rookie linebacker Jack Campbell.

Cominsky recorded a sack and a key pass defense on a 4th and 3 play early in the second quarter. Houston recorded a sack, four tackles for loss and six total tackles as he continues to show why he was such a dominant force for the Lions late last season.

Cota, who is fighting for one of the final roster spots at receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, had a touchdown grab and a 28-yard punt return as his fine play through camp and the preseason continues.