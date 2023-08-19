RECAP: Lions vs. Jaguars

With most of the starters on both sides of the football having the afternoon off for the Detroit Lions in Saturday's preseason game No. 2, the opportunity was there for some reserve players to make a good impression under the big lights.
Detroit's offense struggled to move the football with any kind of consistency for most of the contest, the defense allowed Jacksonville to gain 402 total yards of offense (148 rushing), and the Lions fell to the Jaguars 25-7 to push their preseason record to 1-1.
Despite the loss, solid performances were put in by veteran defensive linemen John Cominsky and James Houston, rookie wide receiver Chase Cota and rookie linebacker Jack Campbell.
Cominsky recorded a sack and a key pass defense on a 4th and 3 play early in the second quarter. Houston recorded a sack, four tackles for loss and six total tackles as he continues to show why he was such a dominant force for the Lions late last season.
Cota, who is fighting for one of the final roster spots at receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, had a touchdown grab and a 28-yard punt return as his fine play through camp and the preseason continues.
Campbell continued his solid play in the preseason to lead the Lions with seven tackles.
Two Brandon McManus field goals (40, 28) and a Parker Washington 15-yard touchdown grab gave the Jaguars a 12-0 lead at the half. Detroit managed just 48 yards of offense, turned the ball over twice and went 0-for-5 on third down in the first half.
Teddy Bridgewater started the game at quarterback for Detroit and was replaced by Nate Sudfeld late in the second quarter. Their seven first-half drives resulted in a punt, punt, punt, lost fumble (Bridgewater), punt, punt and interception (Sudfeld).
It was a different story to start the second half, as Sudfeld led the Lions' offense on a nine-play, 57-yard drive on Detroit's first possession of the third quarter and capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cota to make it 12-7. That would be all the scoring the Lions would muster on the afternoon, however.
D'Ernest Johnson touchdowns runs of one and 15 yards pushed the Jaguars' lead to 25-7 in the fourth quarter as they breezed to victory.
View photos from the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions preseason Week 2 game at Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Detroit, MI.
Bridgewater watch: Bridgewater got the start for the Lions and played a total of six series. He's only had three practices since signing last week and the rust certainly showed a little bit.
He recorded just two first downs in his six series. Detroit punted five times and he lost a fumble that ended another drive. Bridgewater finished 5-of-11 passing for 34 yards with a 52.8 passer rating.
Impact play: Sudfeld replaced Bridgewater late in the second quarter for a two-minute drive to end the first half. After notching a couple first downs, Sudfeld overshot Cota on a deep pass over the middle that was intercepted by Jaguars cornerback Gregory Junior at the Lions' 44-yard line and returned to the 37.
Jacksonville scored three plays later with just 28 seconds left on the first-half clock to give them a 12-0 lead at the half. Sudfeld finished 9-of-18 passing for 80 yards with a touchdown, interception and passer rating of 57.6.
Key stat: Detroit struggled to stay on the field offensively all game long and finished just 1-for-12 on third down with 131 yards of total offense in the game.
Injury report: Safety Saivion Smith injured his right lower leg making a tackle in the third quarter.
Up next: at Carolina, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.