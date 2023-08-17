TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Jaguars joint practice Day 2 observations

Situational football: To end practice both offenses were given the scenario where the score was 10-10 with 1:18 left on the clock and the offense having one timeout in their pocket.
Jacksonville's first-team offense was limited to a three-and-out thanks to a first-down sack by defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson that put them behind the eight ball. Nothing new from Hutchinson there. He's been a beast all camp.
The Lions' first-team offense moved the ball methodically down the field with completions to Marvin Jones Jr., Sam LaPorta (3), Kalif Raymond, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, both working the sideline and the middle of the field to give kicker Riley Patterson a short field goal try as time expired to win the drill for the Lions' offense. It was a nice job by both the first-team offense and defense for Detroit in that last team period. – Tim Twentyman
On the run: Head coach Dan Campbell talked about Montgomery's versatility, but his running ability should not be taken for granted. He showed that on one run Thursday when he cut up the middle and was going for a big gain before the Jaguars could react. – Mike O'Hara
Playing center field: I watched a lot of the defense during Thursday's joint practice, and it really is a treat watching veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson work. He began the first team period against the Jags' offense with an interception off quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a deep ball intended for wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Later in another team period he came out of nowhere to nearly snag a one-handed pick on a ball intended for tight end Evan Engram that ended incomplete. He brings infectious energy all practice long and gets his hands on a lot of footballs. Something tells me he's going to become a fan favorite in Detroit. – Tim Twentyman
Strong armed: Man, linebacker Derrick Barnes is one strong dude. During a team period midway through practice Barnes took on a block from Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (6-5, 312) and literally swiped Van Lanen off of him with his left arm and made the play on the ball carrier. Barnes has looked great at the MIKE all throughout camp. – Tim Twentyman
Standing out: Two defensive linemen who caught my eye Thursday were defensive end John Cominsky and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. Cominsky was all over the field getting after the quarterback and playing the run and even getting out in the flat to blow up a screen pass. Onwuzurike, who missed all of last year with a back injury, has worked his way into second-team reps upfront and I thought he had a really productive Thursday playing in the backfield and filling some run lanes. – Tim Twentyman
Juggling act: Rookie wide receiver Chase Cota has been impressive in competing for a roster spot. He stuck with it trying to make a sideline catch Thursday. He juggled the ball as he was going out of bounds. Not sure if he was in bounds, but it was a strong effort. – Mike O'Hara
Kicker competition: The Lions and Jaguars worked some kicking situations into practice Thursday and both Riley Patterson and Parker Romo did pretty well. Ranging from 33 to 53 yards both players were a perfect 4-for-4. Romo got one extra long-distance kick from what looked like 60-plus and made it. Patterson also made a short field goal to cap off the situational period described above. Romo missed what looked like a 60-plus yarder to the right on his attempt at winning the situational period for the second-team offense. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from Day 1 of Lions-Jaguars joint practice on Wednesday August 16, 2023.
Fitting in: I thought backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was much more settled in and comfortable at practice Thursday than he was Wednesday. Bridgewater made some nice throws down the field and at the sideline. – Tim Twentyman
Comfortable connection: Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds showed off his speed and big-play ability early in practice with a deep touchdown catch down the left sideline after he got past the Jaguars' defense. Quarterback Jared Goff threw a perfect ball to him. Those two have a good connection dating back to their time together with the Rams. – Tim Twentyman
Jags observation: If the last two days are any indication, Ridley is going to be a terrific addition to the Jaguars' offense in 2023. I thought he was the most dangerous weapon they have after watching their offense for two days. – Tim Twentyman