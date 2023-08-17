TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Jaguars joint practice Day 2 observations

Standing out: Two defensive linemen who caught my eye Thursday were defensive end John Cominsky and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. Cominsky was all over the field getting after the quarterback and playing the run and even getting out in the flat to blow up a screen pass. Onwuzurike, who missed all of last year with a back injury, has worked his way into second-team reps upfront and I thought he had a really productive Thursday playing in the backfield and filling some run lanes. – Tim Twentyman

Juggling act: Rookie wide receiver Chase Cota has been impressive in competing for a roster spot. He stuck with it trying to make a sideline catch Thursday. He juggled the ball as he was going out of bounds. Not sure if he was in bounds, but it was a strong effort. – Mike O'Hara