Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 4: Safeties coach Brian Duker on what to expect from Lions defense

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions safeties coach Brian Duker joins Tim Twentyman to discuss the back end of Detroit's defense. After diving in to Duker's background as a defensive analyst for the Baltimore Ravens, the two break down the acquisition of DeShon Elliott, Ifeatu Melifonwu's possible position change and why the Lions jumped at the chance to draft Kerby Joseph in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Highlights include:
- 2:29: How has Duker's past as a defensive analyst helped prepare him for his current job?
- 7:57: What are the Lions getting in new safety DeShon Elliott?
- 11:12: How will the new 4-3 scheme affect the way the Lions safeties play?
- 13:04: What can Ifeatu Melifonwu bring as a versatile piece of Detroit's secondary?
- 15:24: Why were the Lions so excited to draft Illinois safety Kerby Joseph?
- 18:25: What will make the Lions defense a better unit in 2022 when compared to last year?