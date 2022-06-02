Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 4: Safeties coach Brian Duker on what to expect from Lions defense

Jun 02, 2022 at 08:43 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions safeties coach Brian Duker joins Tim Twentyman to discuss the back end of Detroit's defense. After diving in to Duker's background as a defensive analyst for the Baltimore Ravens, the two break down the acquisition of DeShon Elliott, Ifeatu Melifonwu's possible position change and why the Lions jumped at the chance to draft Kerby Joseph in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Highlights include:

  • 2:29: How has Duker's past as a defensive analyst helped prepare him for his current job?
  • 7:57: What are the Lions getting in new safety DeShon Elliott?
  • 11:12: How will the new 4-3 scheme affect the way the Lions safeties play?
  • 13:04: What can Ifeatu Melifonwu bring as a versatile piece of Detroit's secondary?
  • 15:24: Why were the Lions so excited to draft Illinois safety Kerby Joseph?
  • 18:25: What will make the Lions defense a better unit in 2022 when compared to last year?

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 3: Kelvin Sheppard breaks down Lions linebacker room

In the second episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Kelvin Sheppard to discuss the Lions linebacker room

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 2: Recapping Detroit Lions rookie minicamp

In the second episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap the 2022 installment of Lions rookie minicamp

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 1: Lions safety DeShon Elliott breaks down the 2022 schedule

In the debut episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and DeShon Elliott take a look at the newly released 2022 schedule for the Detroit Lions.

news

One Pridecast Episode 133: Ben Solak at the NFL Combine

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by The Ringer's Ben Solak.

news

One Pridecast Episode 132: Dave Fipp talks special teams at the Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp.

news

One Pridecast Episode 131: Cameron Thomas and Connor Heyward at Senior Bowl Media Day

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by San Diego State OLB Cameron Thomas and Michigan State FB Connor Heyward.

news

One Pridecast Episode 130: Dannie Rogers and Toledo S Tycen Anderson talk after Senior Bowl practice

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Toledo S Tycen Anderson. The two recap the American team's first practice and what the week is like for draft prospects.

news

One Pridecast Episode 129: Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman preview the 2022 Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman are in Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl! The two discuss all aspects of the week before practices begin Tuesday morning.

news

One Pridecast Episode 128: Dannie Rogers & Mike O'Hara wrap up the regular season

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara. With just one game left, Dannie and Mike recap the Lions' season, discuss Dan Campbell's first year, the development of Amon-Ra St. Brown and the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

One Pridecast Episode 127: Dan Campbell, Alim McNeill & Mike O'Hara ahead of Lions vs. Seahawks

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Coach Campbell to breakdown the Seahawks offense, NT Alim McNeill to discuss his rookie year and columnist Mike O'Hara to make his pick of the week.

news

One Pridecast Episode 126: Penei Sewell and Mike O'Hara preview Week 16 at Atlanta

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, presented by BetMGM Dannie and Mike O'Hara recap last week's win against the Cardinals and Mike makes his Pick of the Week. After that, Lions tackle Penei Sewell joins Dannie to discuss his rookie year in Detroit.

Advertising