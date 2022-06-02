Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 4: Safeties coach Brian Duker on what to expect from Lions defense

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions safeties coach Brian Duker joins Tim Twentyman to discuss the back end of Detroit's defense. After diving in to Duker's background as a defensive analyst for the Baltimore Ravens, the two break down the acquisition of DeShon Elliott, Ifeatu Melifonwu's possible position change and why the Lions jumped at the chance to draft Kerby Joseph in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.