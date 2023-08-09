TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Giants joint practice Day 2 observations

Ending with a bang: Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs ended the last team period of Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Giants with a terrific one-handed catch down the left sideline right at the pylon on a 4th and 18 play. There's some debate as to whether Gibbs' second foot hit the pylon or was out of bounds but either way it was a heck of a grab you don't see many running backs make down the field and at the sideline. It's just more proof of how special Gibbs is going to be in the pass game. – Tim Twentyman
Old hands meet: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. came out on the winning side against Giants cornerback Amani Oruwariye. It was similar to a catch Jones Jr. made on Tuesday, except that catch was with one hand. – Mike O'Hara
Work in progress: With so many new players in Detroit's secondary it was always going to take some time to mesh and for everyone to be on the same page from a communication standpoint. The secondary has been night and day better than it was this time last year, but I thought Wednesday wasn't their best day overall. There was some miscommunication here and there and some open Giants receivers that we really haven't seen much of through the first two weeks of camp. – Tim Twentyman
Edge force: The more and more I watch second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson the more and more I think he's going to have a monster season. He was good in individual pass-rush drills against the Giants' o-line on Wednesday and made his presence felt right away with a sack in the first team period against the Giants' offense. Hutchinson has been one of Detroit's most consistent defenders all camp. – Tim Twentyman
Hand on the football: Newly signed veteran cornerback Cam Sutton caught my eye Wednesday. He ran step for step with Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton to break up a deep ball down the left sideline early in practice. Later in a red zone period, Sutton made a full extension diving play to get a hand on a ball intended for Slayton again in the back of the end zone to force the incompletion. It was a good day overall Wednesday for Sutton. – Tim Twentyman
Fan fare: Fans have been enthusiastic in the two days of joint practices, and they were ready to react when wide receiver Kalif Raymond got in position to make a twisting catch on a deep ball. Unfortunately, he landed on his back and the ball was jarred loose when he hit the turf. – Mike O'Hara
Near miss: Linebacker Derrick Barnes made an instinctive play early in a team period to jump in front of a Daniel Jones pass intended for wide receiver Jalin Hyatt but Barnes couldn't hang on to the ball. It would have been an easy pick six for Barnes. Good instincts – not so good hands. – Tim Twentyman
Practice report: No Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson or Craig Reynolds at practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Denzel Mims did make a return to practice after sitting out the last few days. Also, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was spotted at Lions practice. – Tim Twentyman