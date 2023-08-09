Goff feels Lions are in a good place as they enter next phase of camp

There's more work to do – more practices and three preseason games – but Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff feels good about taking another step toward playing real football.
For the first time since they ended the 2022 season with a win at Green Bay, the Lions played against an opponent other than themselves.
They went against the New York Giants in the first of two joint practices in advance of Friday night's preseason game at Ford Field.
The Lions have two more joint practices scheduled next week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"It's so fun to go against another team for the last two weeks, three weeks – however long we've been here," Goff said after practice. "It's offense vs. defense. Who's going to win the day? Now it's Lions vs. Giants, and we get to feel like we're competing together and get a new jersey color out there. It's fun."
Fans who ringed the practice fields at the Lions headquarters in Allen Park reacted to the good plays by the Lions. Their presence added to the energy level.
One of those plays was a short pass to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs who ran it into the end zone for a touchdown.
"He's pretty good, he's pretty good in space," Goff said. "He's really special. That's always our goal -- to get those guys who are special in space and he's one of them."
Goff has seen the offense grow in his third season with the Lions and his second under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
"We're much further along," he said. "If last year was 101, we're in 201 now. It's our ability to kind of do things at the next level.
"It's challenging for me as well -- making sure every day that I know what my rules are and my checks and all that stuff.
"I know everyone else is doing the same things and it's taking the next step these last few weeks and feeling like we're in a good place."
Goff was asked if he gets enough respect for what he has accomplished.
"I don't care," he said. "Don't care. Don't even know if I do or not. I just try to win games for this team. That's all."