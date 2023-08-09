Goff feels Lions are in a good place as they enter next phase of camp

"He's pretty good, he's pretty good in space," Goff said. "He's really special. That's always our goal -- to get those guys who are special in space and he's one of them."

Goff has seen the offense grow in his third season with the Lions and his second under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

"We're much further along," he said. "If last year was 101, we're in 201 now. It's our ability to kind of do things at the next level.

"It's challenging for me as well -- making sure every day that I know what my rules are and my checks and all that stuff.