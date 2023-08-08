TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Giants joint practice Day 1 observations

Red zone weapon: I thought rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the best player on the field for the Lions during a red zone period against the New York Giants' defense late in practice. He had a couple nice touchdown catches and a touchdown run. He's definitely going to be a problem for opposing defenses in the passing game. – Tim Twentyman
Beast mode: Marshawn Lynch was in Allen Park Tuesday at training camp. When he walked out to take in practice, he walked by the quarterbacks going through individual drills where QB Jared Goff made a beeline over to him and gave him a hug. – Tim Twentyman
Catch and run: The Lions might be getting more than they expected from their running backs by drafting Gibbs in the first round and signing free agent David Montgomery. Gibbs ran in a short pass from Goff for a TD, and Montgomery broke off a long gain on another pass. – Mike O'Hara
Assist: If assists were an official stat in the NFL, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta would have qualified for one on Montgomery's play. LaPorta's block on a Giants defender gave Montgomery more room to run. – Mike O'Hara
Open with a bang: The first competitive periods of practice Tuesday were one-on-ones and right in front of me was Detroit's receivers vs. New York's defensive backs. The first throw of the period was a deep shot down the left sideline completed for a touchdown from Goff to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had a couple steps on the trailing defender. Not a bad way to start a drill for St. Brown. – Tim Twentyman
What to work on: Goff was asked after practice what he wanted to see the offense do better in practice No. 2 against the Giants on Wednesday, and he said he'd like to see them clean up some pre-play procedure penalties they had. Officials were at Tuesday's practice for the first time in camp and the penalty flags were flying all day.
Goff said he'd also like to see the offense push the ball down the field more and make some big plays in the passing game. The Giants' defense does a good job of keeping things in front of them and we saw that to be the case most of the day Tuesday in team periods. – Tim Twentyman
50-50: Veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. hasn't lost any spring in his legs. He still can come down with 50-50 balls. Jones Jr. showed that with a leaping one-handed catch down the left sideline. That got a loud cheer from the fans. – Mike O'Hara
Team drill: The two teams worked an offense vs. defense red zone drill at the end of practice but used just one field as the offenses got to watch the defenses perform and vice versa. It was fun seeing how animated some of the Lions defensive backs like Kerby Joseph, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jerry Jacobs got watching the Lions' offense. They were even talking some smack to the Giants' defense.
"I thought that was a cool drill," Goff said afterward. "That was a cool drill to get us all on the same field. We get to root for each other and see each other make plays and see each other score touchdowns and I thought it was a good day." – Tim Twentyman