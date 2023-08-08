TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Giants joint practice Day 1 observations

What to work on: Goff was asked after practice what he wanted to see the offense do better in practice No. 2 against the Giants on Wednesday, and he said he'd like to see them clean up some pre-play procedure penalties they had. Officials were at Tuesday's practice for the first time in camp and the penalty flags were flying all day.

Goff said he'd also like to see the offense push the ball down the field more and make some big plays in the passing game. The Giants' defense does a good job of keeping things in front of them and we saw that to be the case most of the day Tuesday in team periods. – Tim Twentyman