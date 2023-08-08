Camp Notes: Gibbs stands out in first joint practice

BRIDGEWATER ADDED TO QB ROOM

The Lions are signing veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to bolster their quarterback room and promote competition behind Goff.

Bridgewater has started 65 career games over eight seasons and has a 33-32 record in those starts. He's completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his career.

Bridgewater, 31, was the backup in New Orleans in 2018 and 2019 when Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on that staff. He started five games in 2019 in his last season with New Orleans when starter Drew Brees was injured and went 5-0. He adds a ton of experience to Detroit's quarterback room.

"I mean when you are with somebody for two years you get a really good feel of what they are capable of, and the way they are wired the way he thinks," Campbell said of Bridgewater. "I have seen him work, I have seen him run the offense, I have seen him in critical moments. I have seen him develop young talent, young receivers.

"We lost (Drew) Brees, (Bridgewater) went five and zero. He went in there and he kept the ship afloat. He kept the heading right where we needed it and that means a lot to me. And that is all we need. So, to me that is one of the reasons I wanted him here."