TIM AND MIKE: Detroit Lions Family Fest practice observations

Aug 06, 2022 at 02:51 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Big-play Chark: Wide receiver DJ Chark had a monster practice at Saturday's Family Fest at Ford Field. He laid out and caught a deep go ball on the first offensive possession of the game that helped set up a field goal for the first-team unit. He later caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the back of the end zone.

Chark finished off practice with a terrific diving grab on a 33-yard pass from Goff at the front left pylon for a score. It was the catch of the day. Chark has been really impressive all camp, but on Saturday, 18,000 fans at Ford Field got to see what he can bring to the Lions' offense, which is a consistent big-play threat. – Tim Twentyman

Spreading the wealth: Chark wasn't the only receiver Goff connected with for touchdowns Saturday. He was pretty sharp throwing the ball all afternoon and also connected on touchdown passes with Josh Reynolds (12 yards) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (18). – Tim Twentyman

Position change: Safety DeShon Elliott looked like he was the wide receiver on an interception off a pass thrown by David Blough. Elliott read the route and timed his move to step in front of the receiver for an easy interception. – Mike O'Hara

Threepeat: The team worked on some red zone as part of Saturday's practice. The offense had the ball on the 25-yard line and second-year running back Jermar Jefferson decided to take matters into his hands in getting the second-team offense into the end zone. He rushed for 8, 12 and a 5-yard touchdown on three straight runs to get the offense into the end zone. – Tim Twentyman

Double dip: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown won twice on the same play with cornerback Will Harris in coverage. St. Brown made a catch on a nifty sideline route and added 15 yards to the play when Harris was flagged for grabbing his facemask. – Mike O'Hara

Don't sleep on Kennedy: Veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy made a number of big plays Saturday, his best being a 50-yard catch midway through practice from Blough after he got behind the defense. He had a big catch down the left sideline later in practice that set up his own 10-yard touchdown on the same series. It's a crowded receiver room for the Lions, but Kennedy is a guy who finds a way to make things happen whenever he's gotten opportunities. – Tim Twentyman

Battle of the backups: Blough and Tim Boyle are battling to be Goff's backup to start the season. Through 10 practices, I've thought Blough has been the more consistent of the two. There's still a long way to go, but that's just my opinion through the first couple weeks of practices. – Tim Twentyman

Gameday: That's what it looked like for running back Jamaal Williams. He interacted with the fans before the practice session began and played catch with a group of fans who had seats in the end zone. – Mike O'Hara

Big leg: Austin Seibert has been the more consistent kicker for the Lions so far through camp. He also showed off a pretty big leg on Saturday. With the ball at the 45-yard line, Seibert rifled a 62-yard kick that bounced off the cross bar and through. It was reminiscent of Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick that hit the cross bar and went through last year in that heartbreaking Week 3 loss to Baltimore. Seibert's was in the other end zone, however. Riley Patterson was considerably short on his attempt from the same distance. – Tim Twentyman

Big leg II: It's not breaking news that punter Jack Fox has a big leg, but it's still impressive every time we get to see him uncork one live. During a punting period Saturday, Fox was kicking from the 25-yard line and put one in the air all the way to the opposite 5-yard line on two consecutive kicks. That's 70 yards in the air. A few punts later he kicked one to the goal line – 75 yards in the air. – Tim Twentyman

