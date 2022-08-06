TIM AND MIKE: Detroit Lions Family Fest practice observations

Big leg: Austin Seibert has been the more consistent kicker for the Lions so far through camp. He also showed off a pretty big leg on Saturday. With the ball at the 45-yard line, Seibert rifled a 62-yard kick that bounced off the cross bar and through. It was reminiscent of Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick that hit the cross bar and went through last year in that heartbreaking Week 3 loss to Baltimore. Seibert's was in the other end zone, however. Riley Patterson was considerably short on his attempt from the same distance. – Tim Twentyman