O'HARA: Benson looking to show he's more than just a speedster

"We're all pretty young," he said. "That right there shows people how we're just a unit. None of us are better than the others. We're kind of one big unit, one big family."

That doesn't mean Benson won't do what he can to improve his status. An example of that was when he asked Campbell at the end of last season for a list of things he needs to do to improve.

"When I got traded here, you have high hopes," he said. "The season didn't go the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to see a different perspective and see what I needed to work on coming into the next season.