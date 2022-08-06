O'HARA: Benson looking to show he's more than just a speedster

Wide receiver Trinity Benson was at a disadvantage from start to finish with the Detroit Lions last season, and it was understandable.
He was playing catchup with his new teammates after being acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos just before the start of the regular season.
Benson, who had shown some promise as an undrafted rookie with Denver in 2020 and again in the 2021 preseason, played sparingly with the Lions.
In eight games, with two starts, he had 10 catches for 103 yards.
Despite the meager stats, the Lions still saw some potential that might earn Benson a spot on this year's roster.
Asked earlier in training camp what skills Benson brings to the offense, head coach Dan Campbell replied: "Speed, speed, speed."
Benson doesn't disagree with that.
"Yeah -- I would consider myself a speedster," Benson said after Friday's practice.
He thinks he brings more to the offense than speed.
"I don't feel like I have one specific skill set," Benson said. "I feel like I can do a lot, especially on offense. I can go deep. I can run the intermediate routes. I guess wherever they need me at, I can do it."
The wide receiver position was upgraded in the offseason to a level where there is competition for roster spots. Benson had one of his better practices on Thursday, and he got hugs from the other receivers when he made a good catch Friday.
To Benson, that reaction was a sign of the bond that has developed among the receivers.
"We're all pretty young," he said. "That right there shows people how we're just a unit. None of us are better than the others. We're kind of one big unit, one big family."
That doesn't mean Benson won't do what he can to improve his status. An example of that was when he asked Campbell at the end of last season for a list of things he needs to do to improve.
"When I got traded here, you have high hopes," he said. "The season didn't go the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to see a different perspective and see what I needed to work on coming into the next season.
"There was just a handful of items."