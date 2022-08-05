Camp Notes: St. Brown working to increase his yards after catch

ADDING WEIGHT

AJ Parker was a great storyline for the Lions last year. Undrafted out of Kansas State, mostly because of his size (5-11, 178), he earned a roster spot out of camp and went on to start seven games at the nickel cornerback spot in Detroit's defense.

Parker did miss some games with neck and ankle injuries, however, and one of the things the Lions wanted to see from him going into Year 2 was to put on some muscle and weight to help with durability.

"That was a point of emphasis in the spring, in the offseason was man, 'You've got to get a little bit bigger. You've got to get a little more powerful.' And he did, he added some weight," head coach Dan Campbell said.

"Now, it's just the matter of – man, take care of his body and continue to grow here. So, I like where he's at."