TIM AND MIKE: August 22 practice observations

"(Campbell) told us this morning that the players were going to go out there and run their own practice, here's the team scenarios we want to get done and you guys are going to go out there and run the show," veteran left tackle Taylor Decker said after practice. "I think it's awesome to do, because honestly on gameday we are out there and have to communicate. It was good. Unique. I've never done that before. It was good work." – Tim Twentyman