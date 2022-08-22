TIM AND MIKE: August 22 practice observations

Aug 22, 2022 at 04:52 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player-led practice: The Detroit Lions went through an entire player-led practice Monday for about an hour with only head coach Dan Campbell on the field from the coaching staff as an observer.

"(Campbell) told us this morning that the players were going to go out there and run their own practice, here's the team scenarios we want to get done and you guys are going to go out there and run the show," veteran left tackle Taylor Decker said after practice. "I think it's awesome to do, because honestly on gameday we are out there and have to communicate. It was good. Unique. I've never done that before. It was good work." – Tim Twentyman

Catching up: Quintez Cephus shouldn't be forgotten in the battle for roster spots at wide receiver. He jumped and stretched to make a catch in the end zone on a pass from quarterback Jared Goff. Cephus made a sharp cut to his left to get separation from the defender. He dunked the ball over the goal post after the score. – Mike O'Hara

Quiet afternoon: It was pretty amazing how quiet practice was Monday with no coaches on the field. I guess you never really notice how loud the coaches are until they aren't there. – Tim Twentyman

Veteran advice: Offensive line coach Hank Fraley made the NFL as an undrafted free agent and played 10 seasons at center. He had advice for players battling for roster spots in his media interview: "Just know there are 31 other teams (watching film). It may not be with us. It can be with somebody. I hope every one of our guys lands a job." – Mike O'Hara

Play calling: Goff and the first-team took all the reps in practice Monday, which meant backups David Blough and Tim Boyle put on their play-calling caps. Both guys took turns giving Goff the play calls. Defensive calls were put in by veteran linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton. – Tim Twentyman

Okudah trending up: Jeff Okudah is coming off a nice week in Indianapolis with joint practices and the preseason game Saturday, and he took first-team reps Monday opposite Amani Oruwariye at one of the outside cornerback spots. It certainly seems like Okudah could begin the year as a starter. – Tim Twentyman

Nice arm: The Lions opened up the first team period with a trick play that ended with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown throwing an absolute dime deep down the right sideline to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. Is there anything St. Brown can't do? – Tim Twentyman

Nice finish: Practice ended with a two-minute situation where the offense was down two and had to get into field goal range with very little time on the clock starting on their end of the 50-yard line. A nice completion to Chark over the middle, and a completion on the sideline to tight end T.J. Hockenson, moved the offense into easy field goal range with time to spare. – Tim Twentyman

