Defensive line stepped up to coach's challenge in Indianapolis

The unit responded by playing really well in the joint practices against a Colts' offense that was second in the NFL in rushing last year. Then the backups allowed just 30 rushing yards in Saturday's preseason game. After the game, head coach Dan Campbell said he thought the defensive line was the most consistent position groups during the week in Indy.

That's good to hear, and we'll get one more look at the starters upfront on defense in Sunday's preseason finale in Pittsburgh before the team shifts into roster molding and regular-season preparations. Campbell said the expectation is for the starters to play about a half against the Steelers.

It's no secret Detroit has to be better upfront (also ranked 30th in sacks last season) if this defense is going to be better in 2022.