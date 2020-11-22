RECAP: Lions at Panthers

Nov 22, 2020 at 04:14 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions were short-handed on offense Sunday and could not overcome it, falling to Carolina, 20-0. It's the first time the Lions have been shut out since Oct. 18 of 2009 against the Packers (26-0).

Playing without starting wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola and starting running back D’Andre Swift, Detroit struggled to move the ball with any consistency and totaled just 185 yards of offense. Carolina came into the contest ranked 22nd in the NFL in total defense (380.0) and 21st in scoring defense (27.2).

Detroit's defense wasn't much better Sunday facing a Carolina offense starting backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who was making his first career start, and playing without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers racked up 374 total yards and got touchdowns from running back Mike Davis and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, along with two field goals from Joey Slye.

Lions at Panthers Week 11 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Week 11 game at Bank of America on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 23

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 23

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39), Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12), and Detroit Lions running back Jonathan Williams (41) take the field during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 23

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39), Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12), and Detroit Lions running back Jonathan Williams (41) take the field during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 23

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 23

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) and Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 23

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) and Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 23

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 23

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 23

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 23

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 23

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Key stat: Carolina entered Sunday last in the NFL in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert better that 55 percent of the time. The Lions were just 3-for-14 on third down Sunday.

QB Comparison: Matthew Stafford was playing with an injured right thumb and could never really get anything going. He finished 18-of-33 passing for 178 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 70.0 passer rating. He was sacked five times.

Walker completed 24 of his 34 passes for 258 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for a 77.8 passer rating.

Promising trend: Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye continues his fine play. He recorded five tackles and had an interception off Walker in the first half in the Lions' end zone that kept Carolina off the scoreboard. He also defended a pass.

Oruwariye has been Detroit's most consistent cornerback this season. Opposing passers came into Sunday completing just 47.7 percent of their passes with a 72.7 passer rating and no touchdowns allowed against Oruwariye.

Worrisome trend: The Lions dropped 14 passes coming into Sunday, which was eighth most in the NFL. Add four more to that total Sunday, bringing their season total to 18 through 10 games. Detroit had just 13 drops all of last season.

Injury report: Cornerback Jeff Okudah was down on the field for a bit in the fourth quarter. He left the game and did not return with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Mike Ford left the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game.

Next week: vs. Houston (3-7)

