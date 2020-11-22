RECAP: Lions at Panthers

Key stat: Carolina entered Sunday last in the NFL in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert better that 55 percent of the time. The Lions were just 3-for-14 on third down Sunday.

QB Comparison: Matthew Stafford was playing with an injured right thumb and could never really get anything going. He finished 18-of-33 passing for 178 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 70.0 passer rating. He was sacked five times.

Walker completed 24 of his 34 passes for 258 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for a 77.8 passer rating.

Promising trend: Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye continues his fine play. He recorded five tackles and had an interception off Walker in the first half in the Lions' end zone that kept Carolina off the scoreboard. He also defended a pass.