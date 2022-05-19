What to expect from Lions' offense under Ben Johnson

The Lions have implemented more one-word calls to play with better tempo. The goal is to put as much stress on the defense as possible and dictate matchups. It was something Campbell and Johnson worked on with the rookies during last weekend's minicamp.

"Just getting our guys comfortable with that, so we're getting our rookies some of that stuff right now," Campbell said. "That's what we've been doing with the vets as well. But (Johnson's) been doing a great job. That's the thing is that everybody's on the same page. So much of this, as simple as it is, is just having the staff on the same page with what I want. Ben's doing a great job of that and using his creativity."