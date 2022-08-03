Camp Notes: Okwara remains optimistic in recovery from Achilles injury

TACKLING IMPROVEMENT

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone is hoping to win a starting job as an interior linebacker in Detroit's defense for the second straight year. Anzalone started 14 games last year before landing on IR to end the year with a shoulder injury. He recorded 78 tackles, one sack and seven defended passes.

But missed tackles were a bit of a problem for Anzalone at times last year. He was credited with missing 21 tackles by Pro Football Focus, the third most among all linebackers last season.

"Well, look I think that's something – he knows – it's been addressed," head coach Dan Campbell said. "I think you make a point of it. We know this, he's a good enough athlete and he's smart, and he practices his ass off, and he finishes. And so, it's a matter of, 'Hey man, we've got to acknowledge it,' and he does acknowledge it."

Anzalone acknowledged it Wednesday when speaking to reporters.