Camp Notes: Hutchinson exuding a quiet confidence in first NFL training camp

There is a quiet confidence about rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson that is quickly garnering the respect of both his coaches and teammates.

"He's quiet, but a lot of that is because he's a rookie, he knows," head coach Dan Campbell said of Hutchinson this week. "He's very self-aware, he's not coming in here being loud and talking a bunch of trash or doing anything like that, he knows he's got to earn his right.

"He goes out there and he just works his ass off in practice and then in meetings, he keeps his mouth shut until he's asked a question, and so that's exactly what you want in a rookie, he's going to earn their respect."

The No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Hutchinson is expected to play a big role in Detroit's defense, and hopefully give their pass rush a much needed boost.

He had arguably his best practice Tuesday as he created havoc from the edge, but also inside when defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn shifted him to the three-technique.