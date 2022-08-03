TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

Light day: The team went pretty hard in pads Monday and Tuesday, and Tuesday's practice was especially physical. Head coach Dan Campbell stepped them back a bit and made Wednesday's practice more of a walkthrough. "We've gone two really good days full pads, and so we're backing down a little bit, more mental work today, jog through, we will get some full speed in. But it'll be light and crisp," he said. – Tim Twentyman
NOT news item!: Penei Sewell took snaps at left tackle, and that was not news. He often rotates between left tackle and his regular position at right tackle. Left tackle Taylor Decker was held out of practice Wednesday after practicing two days in pads. Decker is recovering from a foot injury. – Mike O'Hara
In his element: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn really looked to be in his element working with the defensive backs in a red zone individual period where they were working on handing off coverages and being sound in the red zone to prevent busted coverages. Glenn was very much in the mix instructing, complimenting the good and also quick to fix the mistakes. The Lions were second worst in the NFL last year in defensive red zone efficiency. That's something Glenn knows they have to be better at. – Tim Twentyman
Concentration: Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan are always coming up with new drills to challenge the receivers in individual periods. Wednesday's required some physical labor by both Randle El and Ryan. They had four towels that were twisted up and tied at the end, and they would throw them up in the air and make quarterback Tim Boyle throw through them while the receivers where coming out of a break from behind a tackling dummy. Don't let the towels be a distraction. Focus on the football. – Tim Twentyman
Drill work: A practice day without pads, as the Lions did Wednesday, is still a work day. Among other things players do drills to perfect their footwork. The offensive line did a drill on getting off the line of scrimmage and repeated it over and over and over. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from Day 6 of Detroit Lions training camp on Tuesday August 2, 2022.
No breaks: Veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond is one of the hardest workers on the team. Practice isn't over for him when the final horn blows. Wednesday he got one of the equipment staff members to help fire passes at him. Raymond sat on his butt with the staff member 10 yards behind him firing passes at him as he worked on over-the-shoulder catches. Raymond then laid on his back and had the ball thrown at him from behind. The guy is always working – Tim Twentyman
Not happy: Campbell let a special teams unit have it Wednesday when they were a man short to start their punt drill. He stopped them, made it clear he wasn't happy about the mistake, and then had them huddle up and start the drill again. – Tim Twentyman