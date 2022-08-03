TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

In his element: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn really looked to be in his element working with the defensive backs in a red zone individual period where they were working on handing off coverages and being sound in the red zone to prevent busted coverages. Glenn was very much in the mix instructing, complimenting the good and also quick to fix the mistakes. The Lions were second worst in the NFL last year in defensive red zone efficiency. That's something Glenn knows they have to be better at. – Tim Twentyman

Concentration: Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan are always coming up with new drills to challenge the receivers in individual periods. Wednesday's required some physical labor by both Randle El and Ryan. They had four towels that were twisted up and tied at the end, and they would throw them up in the air and make quarterback Tim Boyle throw through them while the receivers where coming out of a break from behind a tackling dummy. Don't let the towels be a distraction. Focus on the football. – Tim Twentyman