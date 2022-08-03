5 takeaways from STC Dave Fipp's media session

2. The Lions are going to conduct two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis Aug. 17 & 18, and Fipp said that's going to be two really good days of work for the special teams unit. He said he might only see one really good punt rush from an opponent in the preseason because they're probably working on the return game. In joint practices, Fipp said they can get some really good work against the rush and other elements of special teams in a controlled environment that protects their punter/kicker, and also allows them to work against a different scheme.