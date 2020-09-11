NOTEBOOK: Vaitai ruled out, Golladay doubtful for Lions-Bears

NEVER FORGET

Today marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington D.C. Lions head coach Matt Patricia grew up in upstate New York and has family who lives on Long Island.

"I think people go through their lives and have those moments where everybody remembers exactly where they were when things happened," Patricia said. "I was coaching at Syracuse University at the time. I remember exactly where I was – I was with one of the players and kind of the thoughts that went through my head initially when I saw it, and then how quickly everything turned."

Patricia also had close friends living in New York City at the time and talked about the concern and fear he felt in the immediate aftermath.

"I still think about it. Obviously, that will be a big part of that day and making sure that we do remember all of the people that were lost, all of those that sacrificed and certainly, that event and what that meant to the country. It's definitely something that I think about a lot."

Syracuse hosted Auburn in a football game 11 days after the attacks.

"Coaching at Syracuse, we were actually the first sporting event in the state of New York after 9/11," Patricia said. "I believe we played Auburn on the Saturday night after that, and you could feel the power and the impact of what that was after an event like that. Pretty serious, pretty real still, for me."

