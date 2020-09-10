NOTEBOOK: Peterson excited to be back in the NFC North

NO OFFICIALS

In a normal year, the Lions would have had officials out to training camp practices. The coaching staff and team would have went over all the penalties on film and explained to players why it was called and what to do to prevent it moving forward.

But due to COVID-19 and the precautions the NFL put in place, referees weren't allowed at practice.

"I think it's good just to get used to interacting with the officials, how they see things," Patricia said. "A lot of times when we have those guys in, we actually get a lot of work done not on the practice field. There's a lot of time spent in the meetings, in the classrooms with the officials, the players, the coaches, trying to get interpretations, how they see things.

"We would put penalty tapes together, I would show them to the team, I would explain to them why those are penalties, what the officials are looking for. We really try to do our due diligence there to make sure that every day we were coaching penalties and what not to do and certain things that we know that they look for that they will call. So, we try to make a big emphasis of it from a coaching standpoint, but probably never the same as it would be if the officials were here."