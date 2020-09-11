10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who will be Lions' most improved player?

20man: Appreciate the support from across the pond! I truly believe this team can go however far its defense will allow it to go. I talked earlier about the stellar year Stafford was having before he was injured last year, yet the team was 3-4-1 at the time.

This defense ranked towards the bottom of the league in every major statistical category last year. The Lions had the lead in the fourth quarter in 10 games last year and were tied in another, but finished 3-7-1 in those contests.

Could the offense have picked up another first down or held the ball and milked the clock more or extended the lead? Certainly, but it's also up to the defense to step up in clutch moments and make a play. We didn't see enough of that last year. The defense needs to affect the quarterback more and get more hands on footballs in the back end.