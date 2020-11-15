RECAP: Lions vs. Washington

It had been 385 days dating back to Oct. 27 of last year since the Detroit Lions last won a football game at Ford Field. Detroit dropped the first three home games this season, but got back on track at home Sunday in dramatic fashion with a 30-27 win over Washington on a walk-off Matt Prater field goal. The win improves Detroit's record to 4-5 on the year.

After Washington had tied the game at 27-27 with 16 seconds left, this one looked like it would be heading to overtime. But Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hit rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus for 10 yards to the 35-yard line and Detroit called a quick timeout. The Lions were then gifted 15 yards on the next play on a late hit from Chase Young on a Stafford incomplete pass.

That put the ball at the 50. Stafford then completed a quick 9-yard pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to the Washington 41-yard line and called another quick timeout with three seconds left. Prater did the rest from there, nailing the 59-yarder as time expired.