NOTEBOOK: St. Brown talks motivation ahead of Wild Card matchup

The Lions host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of playoffs Sunday at Ford Field. A win or go home game is motivation enough for most, but the matchup has given St. Brown a chance to give himself a little extra something. He not only wants to have a big night to help the Lions secure their first playoff win in over 30 years, but he also wants a win for the guy who has delivered him the football over the last three years.

"If you asked me personally, I definitely want to win it for him," St. Brown said this week of Goff. "But I know, I mean, he might not tell the media or what. But I think it's within every player. You come from a team that – first-round pick, went to the Super Bowl and then gets traded, if you ask anyone, they're going to feel some type of way.