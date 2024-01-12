5 Lions named to 2023 All-Pro team

Jan 12, 2024 at 12:08 PM
Tim Twentyman

The accolades keep rolling in for Detroit Lions players.

After winning 12 games and earning their first division title in 30 years, five players were named to the Pro Bowl and seven others were named alternates. On Friday, five players earned Associated Press All-Pro honors. Tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were named to the first team while center Frank Ragnow, tight end Sam LaPorta and special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin were named to the second team.

In just his third season, Sewell, 23, is already one of the most dominant tackles in the game. He earns his first AP All-Pro selection. The Lions have only surrendered 31 sacks on 646 dropbacks this season (4.8 percent), the fourth best rate in the NFL. Sewell is the best run-blocking tackle in the NFL, and he's allowed just one sack and 14 hurries all season playing both left and right tackle.

St. Brown was named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl this season but is recognized by the AP as one of the best in the league at his position. It's his first All-Pro selection. St. Brown, 24, led the NFL in 100-yard receiving games (9) this season, tied for second in receptions (119), was third in receiving yards (1,515), third in touchdowns (10) and third in first-down catches (75). He ranks third in NFL history in receptions (315) through a player's first three career seasons.

Ragnow, 27, was named to his third Pro Bowl this season and this is his second All-Pro nod (2020). He's the anchor of one of the best offensive lines in football. Detroit's offense has produced 4,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards for a second consecutive season. Their 27 rushing touchdowns were a franchise record and tied with Miami and San Francisco for the league lead. Ragnow has allowed just one sack all season and is graded as the best center in the NFL this season by Pro Football Focus.

LaPorta, 22, is having one of the best rookie seasons for a tight end in NFL history. He topped Keith Jackson (1988) for the most receptions in a season by a rookie tight end (86). He had 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. He finished fourth among all tight ends this season in receptions, fifth in yards and first in touchdowns. Earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition in his first season is quite the accomplishment.

Reeves-Maybin, 28, is a seven-year veteran in his second stint with the Lions. He's one of the best special teams players in the league and gets his first selection to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team this season. He's currently tied for the most special teams tackles this season with 13. He's also been instrumental on a couple punt fake conversions. In Week 1, he ran for a three-yard gain to convert a 4th & 2 on a fake punt. In Week 17, he executed another successful fake punt conversion on 4th & 2 on a pass to cornerback Khalil Dorsey for 31 yards.

