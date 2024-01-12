5 Lions named to 2023 All-Pro team

St. Brown was named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl this season but is recognized by the AP as one of the best in the league at his position. It's his first All-Pro selection. St. Brown, 24, led the NFL in 100-yard receiving games (9) this season, tied for second in receptions (119), was third in receiving yards (1,515), third in touchdowns (10) and third in first-down catches (75). He ranks third in NFL history in receptions (315) through a player's first three career seasons.