Lions vs. Rams injury report: Jan. 12

Jan 12, 2024 at 03:45 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
James Houston* LB ankle FP FP FP out
Jerry Jacobs CB thigh/knee LP NP NP out
James Mitchell TE hand not listed LP NP out
Kalif Raymond WR knee NP NP NP out
John Cominsky DL illness FP FP FP questionable
Sam LaPorta TE knee NP NP FP questionable
Brian Branch DB wrist FP FP FP
Teddy Bridgewater QB personal not listed NP FP
Taylor Decker T rest NP FP FP
Graham Glasgow G rest NP FP FP
Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe NP FP FP
Cam Sutton CB toe/heel FP FP FP
Jameson Williams WR ankle FP FP FP
Brock Wright TE hip FP FP FP

*Currently on Reserve/Injured

