Lions vs. Rams injury report: Jan. 12

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|James Houston*
|LB
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|out
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|thigh/knee
|LP
|NP
|NP
|out
|James Mitchell
|TE
|hand
|not listed
|LP
|NP
|out
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|John Cominsky
|DL
|illness
|FP
|FP
|FP
|questionable
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|knee
|NP
|NP
|FP
|questionable
|Brian Branch
|DB
|wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|personal
|not listed
|NP
|FP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|rest
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|rest
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|knee/back/toe
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Cam Sutton
|CB
|toe/heel
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Brock Wright
|TE
|hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
*Currently on Reserve/Injured