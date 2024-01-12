10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What's the key to securing a win Sunday?

20man: I expect the Lions to do exactly what they've been doing all year and that's trying to establish the run early to open up their play-action pass game. The Lions come in ranked fifth in rushing at 135.9 rushing yards per game. They've proven willing and able to run against the best run defenses in the league, and the Rams rank around the middle of the league in that regard (106.8 rushing yards allowed per game; ranked 12th).

Detroit has arguably the best running back duo in the NFL with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and their entire operation on offense is at its best when those guys are involved early and it's a balanced offensive attack. There will be opportunities in the pass game for the Lions too, especially if safety Jordan Fuller (ankle) isn't able to go, but first and foremost it's always the plan to establish the run. Everything they do is based off of it.