TWENTYMAN: 3 lessons to learn from Lions' 3 losses this year

3. GENERATING TAKEAWAYS

It's something Campbell said last week was going to be a big focus for him and his coaching staff when the players returned to Allen Park this week.

"Here's what we got to do, we have to get takeaways," he said. "We have to, that's something that we desperately got to work on. That's one of the things we did a really good job of this time last year, once we hit that last call it 10, eight to 10 games, we were getting takeaways. We were playing tough man, we were pressuring the quarterback, affecting him, but then man we were getting these. You're getting two a game, you're getting – and that's where we're not getting those enough right now.

"We just get one or two of those, we can change the game here and that to me is where the emphasis has got to go for us defensively. We got the guys, we got the coaches, but we got to get better there, we got to find a way to get some takeaways."

Detroit generated just one turnover combined in their three losses. It was a Jackson fumble in the second quarter that Detroit's offense failed to turn into points. The Lions have just 12 takeaways all season, which ranks 26th. Only New England (11), LA Rams (9), Tennessee (8) and Carolina (7) have fewer.