10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Glenn said he's looking forward to rookie linebacker Jack Campbell being the mouthpiece for his defense this week if veteran Alex Anzalone (hand) can't play. Glenn said Campbell is a 'true' MIKE, and there are times in the meeting room when he'll ask Anzalone not to say anything and the next voice to speak up is Campbell. The Lions will need the rookie to play well Sunday and get them into the right plays and checks if Anzalone isn't available.

2. Johnson said second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams continues to get more and more comfortable every week.

"He's getting better every week. You see it and because of that, the way he's practicing, the way he's preparing and the way he's playing on side, because of that, his reps are going up," Johnson said.

"And so, he continues to get out there and the ball's going to just start gravitating to him just a little bit more than it already has. But he's doing a really nice job, and he just needs to continue to put in the work, like he's doing right now and good things will happen."