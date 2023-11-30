NOTEBOOK: Irvin working into football shape, hopes to make an impact in Detroit

CLOSE RESOURCE

If Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had any questions about New Orleans' defense this week and he wanted a little bit of inside information, he had two great resources to bounce ideas off in head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who both spent five seasons with the Saints coaching staff.

"Yeah, and no question, he's got some insight," Johnson said of Glenn in particular. "We might see some things on tape and ask him, 'Hey, what exactly is going on here?' Because they have a lot of scheme. They play a lot of coverages, very good players in the front and on the backend, they're about as aggressive as a backend as we've seen."

The Saints are No. 4 in the NFL in takeaways (20) and are top eight in points allowed and top 12 in total defense. Johnson and the Lions' offense will be tested this week.

"They're going to get up, they're going to challenge us," Johnson said of the Saints. "Our receivers have got to – they're going to have to buckle up and be ready to go this week, probably more so than what we've seen so far this year.