10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will Lions game plan for Washington's pass rush?

20man: The NFL has some of the best defensive minds in the game, and they'll try and take away what an offense does well. Last year, Stafford and the offense under Bevell was a bit of a mystery, and they made a ton of plays down the field early in the season. Stafford led the league in 20-plus-yard completions at the time of his back injury (41). They took their shots and completed a lot of them.

Defensive coaches watch that tape, and the Lions are now seeing a lot of Cover 2 with defenses making a concerted effort to play deep and keep Detroit's receivers in front of them. That's kind of dictated what the Lions do in the passing game. Those 20-plus-yard completions are down to 29 this season, which ranks 13th.

Detroit still has deep shots designed into a lot of their plays, but Stafford just hasn't liked a lot of those looks – especially when Kenny Golladay isn't in there – and he's checked it down more than we're typically used to seeing. Last week, Stafford threw only one pass that went beyond 20 yards in the air. I get taking what the defense gives you, but they have to find a way to stretch a defense more than that. Not having Golladay for almost four games this year hasn't helped. He's their best deep threat, and he doesn't have to be open to make those big plays.